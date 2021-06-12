Casper Notebook: My first rodeo

It literally is my first rodeo.
I’ve heard about CNFR from my first day at the Star-Tribune, in the middle of winter and at the height of the pandemic, when a packed arena in June seemed like the stuff of fantasy.
But now it’s here, and I spent the last week talking to people who help put it on.
I learned the event uses 300 to 400 tons of dirt, which has to be wetted throughout the competition to make sure things don’t get too dusty. I learned the cowboys’ beer of choice is Coors Light, and they prefer the rodeo sponsor Pendleton whiskey. In Casper, they also apparently have a taste for local Wyoming beverages from Backwards Distilling, Gruner Brothers and Snake River Brewing.
I learned about the millions of dollars CNFR injects into the Casper community, but I didn’t have to wait until this week to hear about that. I’ve heard about the rodeo for months — in dozens of Casper City Council meetings, at a name change ceremony for the Ford Wyoming Center, talking to business owners at places like The Beacon and in all of the Casper Facebook groups I’ve joined since moving.
When I first visited the Ford Wyoming Center in January, everyone there was wearing masks and was careful not to sit too close to anyone else. Signs boasted about the center’s rigorous cleaning and reminded people to keep their distance. I parked my car close to the entrance and remembered thinking I would probably be fine leaving the keys inside — there were about three other cars in the lot.
In February, I came back as state tournaments were bringing life to the center once again. The employees I spoke with were still wearing Ford masks and made sure to leave around 6 feet between us during interviews. But the parking lot was fuller, and I could hear the constant beeping of tickets being scanned as families came to watch high school wrestling — most of them attending their first in-person event of that scale in nearly a year.
But on Tuesday, when I walked onto the center’s dirt-covered floor in completely inadequate shoes, there were no masks in sight. I sat right next to Roger Walters, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, without a second thought. And when I heard him talk about getting 7,000 people or more into the 8,400-capacity arena, I could picture the seats full.
I’ve never seen a rodeo, and to be honest I still don’t entirely know what to expect. But I plan on approaching it the same way I’ve done everything in Casper so far — show up with sensible footwear, ready to watch and learn.
Let me know if there are rodeo traditions I can’t miss during this week, which events to catch or what to wear to The Beacon. You can send me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a ring at (307) 266-0544.