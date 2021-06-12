Casper Notebook: My first rodeo

It literally is my first rodeo.

I’ve heard about CNFR from my first day at the Star-Tribune, in the middle of winter and at the height of the pandemic, when a packed arena in June seemed like the stuff of fantasy.

But now it’s here, and I spent the last week talking to people who help put it on.

I learned the event uses 300 to 400 tons of dirt, which has to be wetted throughout the competition to make sure things don’t get too dusty. I learned the cowboys’ beer of choice is Coors Light, and they prefer the rodeo sponsor Pendleton whiskey. In Casper, they also apparently have a taste for local Wyoming beverages from Backwards Distilling, Gruner Brothers and Snake River Brewing.

I learned about the millions of dollars CNFR injects into the Casper community, but I didn’t have to wait until this week to hear about that. I’ve heard about the rodeo for months — in dozens of Casper City Council meetings, at a name change ceremony for the Ford Wyoming Center, talking to business owners at places like The Beacon and in all of the Casper Facebook groups I’ve joined since moving.

