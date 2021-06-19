Casper Notebook: My week as a wannabe cowgirl

For a California native who had never heard the term “bulldogging” until about two weeks ago, the College National Finals Rodeo has been a total novelty.
Even with my boots and bootcut jeans (which I very reluctantly put on in my non-air-conditioned apartment while the temperature outside neared 100 degrees), I felt out of place. A sea of cowgirls and cowboys milled around the Ford Wyoming Center with their schools’ vests and perfectly fitted hats. And even though I love my short hair, I found myself jealous of the cowgirls’ long hair and swinging braids.
The announcers in the arena, between telling people to sneak to The Beacon after the performance and reminding the crowd of the event’s generous sponsors, pointed out which female competitors would make good wives. Their hobbies were usually some combination of riding, ranching, farming and fishing. I came to terms with the long road of lifestyle changes I’d have to make to become an eligible bachelorette by their standards.
I’d heard the names of each of the events tossed around in the newsroom (and done some preliminary research so I could at least pretend to know what people were talking about), but most of the first performance I watched was a surprise.
The team roping was the biggest shock — how do they get the legs while the steer is running? I couldn’t help getting goosebumps watching the close-up shots of riders being lowered onto a bucking horse or bull. I was genuinely let down anytime someone got a no-time score, and my jaw dropped pretty much every time I saw someone smoothly dismount a running horse, no matter the event.
On Wednesday night, I was determined to truly get the full experience. I walked into The Beacon around 8:30 p.m., and didn’t emerge until the lights came on at 2 a.m. A few friends accompanied me in, but by about 1 a.m. I was going it alone.
There’s a lot of talk in this city about how important the CNFR is for its financial wellbeing. Last year, millions in government aid helped keep Casper and the surrounding towns afloat. This year, as Casper looks forward to a much more optimistic fiscal year than the last, bartenders at The Beacon told me how essential this week is for them financially.
It’s the best tipping week of the year at the club, they said, and they spend a season getting ready. The Beacon stays open until 2 a.m. every night during the CNFR, and most employees don’t leave the bar until around 3 a.m. Usually, those hours are reserved for weekends — but every night is a weekend during the rodeo.
Shortly after 1 a.m., a cowboy named Tom or Tim or Jim took pity on me standing alone and asked me to dance during “God Blessed Texas,” and seemed more amused than annoyed at my constant apologizing for my lack of swing dancing skills.
When I finally walked out at 2 in the morning (sober), there were still around 100 people milling around in the brightly lit club. I was thankful I’d driven myself, and didn’t have to join the huddled masses outside waiting for rides. My legs were begging for bed as I pulled out of the lot, taking one last look at the giant sign on the side of the building: “Where Cowboys Go Sneakin’.”
