Casper Notebook: My week as a wannabe cowgirl

The team roping was the biggest shock — how do they get the legs while the steer is running? I couldn’t help getting goosebumps watching the close-up shots of riders being lowered onto a bucking horse or bull. I was genuinely let down anytime someone got a no-time score, and my jaw dropped pretty much every time I saw someone smoothly dismount a running horse, no matter the event.

On Wednesday night, I was determined to truly get the full experience. I walked into The Beacon around 8:30 p.m., and didn’t emerge until the lights came on at 2 a.m. A few friends accompanied me in, but by about 1 a.m. I was going it alone.

There’s a lot of talk in this city about how important the CNFR is for its financial wellbeing. Last year, millions in government aid helped keep Casper and the surrounding towns afloat. This year, as Casper looks forward to a much more optimistic fiscal year than the last, bartenders at The Beacon told me how essential this week is for them financially.

It’s the best tipping week of the year at the club, they said, and they spend a season getting ready. The Beacon stays open until 2 a.m. every night during the CNFR, and most employees don’t leave the bar until around 3 a.m. Usually, those hours are reserved for weekends — but every night is a weekend during the rodeo.