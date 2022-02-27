Casper Notebook: New digs for state employees

The walls were bare, the carpet pristine and the offices were missing furniture — but come Monday, Casper’s new state building will start to host its first employees.

Architect Lyle Murtha led me and our photographer, Lauren, around the building this week ahead of its opening.

Since I’m still a relative Casper newbie, I haven’t known the drive down West Collins without that building sitting pretty across from NCHS. (Murtha told us that there was a bit of concern over the first-floor probation and parole offices going in right across from the high school — but the building’s entrance is off the street, and they plan on adding islands along Collins to discourage people from crossing over.)

Before this tour, I had seen the building’s exterior countless times and heard about its opening from city and state officials, but had only covered it once — when there was an attempt in the Legislature last year to name it after John Wold rather than Thyra Thomson, Wyoming’s first female secretary of state and its longest-serving elected official. Thomson’s name won out, and is now displayed at the building’s driveway.

But looking at photos of the site before construction started — or the map of the former rail yard there that Murtha said they got for around $100 on eBay — it’s wild to see how far it’s come.

State employees will eventually fill all three floors, but the first people in the door on Monday will likely head straight upstairs to the mailroom. Those employees, plus some from IT and workforce services, will be the first tenants. When the offices are all full, there could be as many as 400 people working there day in, day out.

When we went up to an empty room on the third floor, I beelined for one of the huge windows. On one side, you can see all the way up to the events center. On the other, you can watch over downtown Casper, from ART 321 and The Office right next door to the First Interstate building and the eggbeater. Look straight down, and you can watch cars pull into the then-empty parking lot and see the fragments of railroad tracks and children’s play areas outside the building’s entrance. Lauren, with her photographer’s eye, commented on how great the natural light is in the new space.

The city is excited for the building, in hopes it brings more people and their money to the businesses nearby. Maybe soon we’ll see the state building promoted as a Casper tourism destination. I can see the blog posts now — start your day at Sherrie’s, do some shopping downtown, head over to the state building to pay a visit to the Casper OSHA office, stop by the Nic then wind down with drinks.

I’m sure I’ll be back in the building soon enough, and I’ll be interested to see it full of furniture and people. But I’m curious — if you’re a state employee who will soon move in or have to do business in the space, are you happy for new digs? Are you excited to share a building with 399 others who keep Wyoming running?

Or will you miss your current spot, or are you nervous that your desk plant won’t survive the move? If you’re a business owner or work in the area, are you expecting to see a new batch of clientele? Let me know at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

