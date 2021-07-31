Casper Notebook: No such thing as a free parking spot

A few weeks ago, I was leaving work to go catch a flight to New Mexico for the weekend, when my editor, Josh, asked me if I knew about the free parking at the airport.
It wasn’t advertised very well, he told me, so only those in the know could use it. He pulled up a satellite view of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport on Google Maps and showed me exactly where to go. The entrance was just before the turn for paid parking, and the long strip of unmarked pavement was totally free to park on, he said.
So imagine my surprise when I rolled up to the spot, only to find it was closed off by massive concrete blocks. I snapped a picture, texted it to Josh, and pulled around to the paid lot.
After I got back from my trip, I sent an email to airport director Glenn Januska asking what happened to the free parking. He told me it hadn’t existed since last year. That requirement, which was included in the final clause of a state statute regarding highways, had been repealed during the 2020 legislative session.
That sent me down the rabbit hole that resulted in this week’s story on the repeal, covering it about 16 months after it passed both chambers of the Legislature. I didn’t work here yet, and the people who did were working in overdrive at the time, covering the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic in Wyoming and the U.S. It’s not hard to understand how a three-sentence repeal bill about free parking slipped through the cracks.
But when I tweeted a fun fact I learned while reporting this story — out of nine commercial airports in the state, only Casper ($5) and Jackson ($17) charge for overnight parking — I got a couple replies from Wyomingites letting me in on the secret of free airport parking. Like Josh, they hadn’t heard it had gone away. While people weren’t traveling as much during the pandemic, the change went largely unnoticed.
Of course, I’m from the Bay Area, where airport parking can cost up to $38 a day if you’re parking close to the terminal. So Casper, with its short lines (if any), small terminal and 30-second walk from a parking lot that only charges $5 a day, is kind of a dream for me.
That’s not the point, though. Even though the newsworthy event — the repeal bill — happened a long time ago by a newspaper’s standards, it’s still new information for most people here. Rep. Joe MacGuire, a long-time opponent of the free parking who helped pass the repeal, said he’d only heard from two or three people since it went into effect who were confused or curious about it.
It felt weird calling MacGuire and others to talk about something that they likely hadn’t thought about since March 2020, but I think it was necessary. If you’re starting to travel again, just make sure you’re figuring that $5 a day into your budget if you plan on flying out of Casper.
Let me know your thoughts on the parking or the repeal by dropping me a line at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.