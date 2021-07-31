Casper Notebook: No such thing as a free parking spot

A few weeks ago, I was leaving work to go catch a flight to New Mexico for the weekend, when my editor, Josh, asked me if I knew about the free parking at the airport.

It wasn’t advertised very well, he told me, so only those in the know could use it. He pulled up a satellite view of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport on Google Maps and showed me exactly where to go. The entrance was just before the turn for paid parking, and the long strip of unmarked pavement was totally free to park on, he said.

So imagine my surprise when I rolled up to the spot, only to find it was closed off by massive concrete blocks. I snapped a picture, texted it to Josh, and pulled around to the paid lot.

After I got back from my trip, I sent an email to airport director Glenn Januska asking what happened to the free parking. He told me it hadn’t existed since last year. That requirement, which was included in the final clause of a state statute regarding highways, had been repealed during the 2020 legislative session.

