Casper Notebook: Not so fast, winter

Casper is once again snuggled under a big white blanket. It seems like just a few weeks ago it was 85 degrees out and I was sleeping with all my windows wide open, but my radiator has since kicked in (loudly, so I know it’s working). And it seems like just a minute ago that the leaves started changing color.
Even though it’s still early, I can’t help but feel giddy at the first sight of snow. Maybe it’s because I didn’t grow up with all the inconveniences of a snowy, icy, windy winter, but there’s something so exciting about it, especially when you’ve forgotten how much harder winter makes everyday life. Before Tuesday’s snowfall turned heavy and started to form ice, I just sat at the window like a kid and watch it all come down.
I broke out my sweaters and puffy coat, got out my boots and my snow brush and actually took some sick pleasure in clearing off my car, before I looked down and realized how much of the snow was stuck to me.
But it’s too soon! the other side of me cried. I’m not ready to go back to the long winter months, when the sun sets in the afternoon and the roads become a scary place.
And the first snowfall reminds you of all the things that you won’t be able to do anymore once the stuff sticks. No more casual hikes on the mountain (although I’m scheming to get into snowshoeing this winter). No more flipflops, and leave the days of floating down the North Platte far behind. Want to drive somewhere in the morning? You’ll have to remember to start leaving a few extra minutes to defrost your car, or worse — shovel.
Luckily, before the snow fell, I was able to tag along with the state’s first group of certified naturalists, for a night of (attempted) owl banding on Casper Mountain a couple weekends ago.
We didn’t get to see any owls, sadly, but it was worth the trip (and getting home way past my bedtime) to hear about Wyoming’s naturalist program after its first run. The naturalists chatted about bird habitats with familiarity, tossing out names I’d never heard. They traded stories about bear encounters all around the state, and which roads to take to see golden eagles. Three of them found out they’d all had the same bird clock at some point in their lives.
And the view itself, looking out at the Laramie Range from an isolated cabin on the backside of the mountain, was worth it — especially since we arrived just as the sun was about to set, making everything an unreal shade of gold and pink. The aspens near the cabin were bright yellow, and even more so with the sun hitting them. I didn’t even bother trying to take a photo, since nothing my phone would see would come close to the real thing.
