Casper Notebook: Not so fast, winter

Casper is once again snuggled under a big white blanket. It seems like just a few weeks ago it was 85 degrees out and I was sleeping with all my windows wide open, but my radiator has since kicked in (loudly, so I know it’s working). And it seems like just a minute ago that the leaves started changing color.

Even though it’s still early, I can’t help but feel giddy at the first sight of snow. Maybe it’s because I didn’t grow up with all the inconveniences of a snowy, icy, windy winter, but there’s something so exciting about it, especially when you’ve forgotten how much harder winter makes everyday life. Before Tuesday’s snowfall turned heavy and started to form ice, I just sat at the window like a kid and watch it all come down.

I broke out my sweaters and puffy coat, got out my boots and my snow brush and actually took some sick pleasure in clearing off my car, before I looked down and realized how much of the snow was stuck to me.

But it’s too soon! the other side of me cried. I’m not ready to go back to the long winter months, when the sun sets in the afternoon and the roads become a scary place.

