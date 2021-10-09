Casper Notebook: On assignment in Riverton

He asked where I worked, and I said, “the Star-Tribune,” half-lifting up the Sunday paper for emphasis I thought I needed.

“It’s always fun to find a paper in the wild,” I joked.

“Oh, you really work at the Star-Tribune?” he said

Before I could be offended by the inclusion of the word “really,” I remembered I was holding a copy of the Star-Tribune and had a Star-Tribune lanyard with the company car’s keys around my neck. And, I remembered as I followed his gaze out the window, I had just pulled up in a car that says “Star-Tribune Communications” on the doors. Maybe his “really” was more out of relief than skepticism — maybe he’d just thought I was a big fan.

I said yes, how could you tell.

“A lot of people take your papers,” he told me. “You can take that one if you want.”

I told him I’d already read this one — this was on Thursday, by then it was old news. And I happen to know someplace I can get my own papers, without robbing the last one from the fine guests of the Riverton Motel 6 that were yet to check in that night.

I got my Domino’s ad and headed up to room 246: the Star-Tribune’s Riverton bureau, just for the night.

