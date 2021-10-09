Casper Notebook: On assignment in Riverton

I pulled out of my worst attempt at parking at Central Wyoming College on Thursday evening, in a big white car emblazoned with the Star-Tribune’s logo.
I was spending the night in Riverton, covering the last interim meeting of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations. It was my first time there, and I was lucky enough to arrive just after the fall leaves did.
I managed a slightly better parking job in the Motel 6 lot.
As I waited in the lobby for my key, which turned out to be a cleverly designed ad for Domino’s Pizza that would also incidentally open the door to my room, I saw a single copy of last week’s Sunday Star-Tribune lying on the counter. I found myself face to face with Nicole Pollack’s piece (and beautiful pictures) on this year’s Run the Red races — and, of course, in the top left corner, the teaser for last week’s Casper Notebook.
“From Casper!” the front desk man, taking down the details on my driver’s license, commented. “What brings you here — are you on a road trip or something?”
I thought about joking that I was there for a much more boring reason, but then it occurred to me that the meeting wasn’t boring, and it was definitely more interesting than the majority of most road trips I’ve been on, putting on cruise control for 100 miles of flat road at a time. Instead I told him, no, I was here covering a legislative meeting.
He asked where I worked, and I said, “the Star-Tribune,” half-lifting up the Sunday paper for emphasis I thought I needed.
“It’s always fun to find a paper in the wild,” I joked.
“Oh, you really work at the Star-Tribune?” he said
Before I could be offended by the inclusion of the word “really,” I remembered I was holding a copy of the Star-Tribune and had a Star-Tribune lanyard with the company car’s keys around my neck. And, I remembered as I followed his gaze out the window, I had just pulled up in a car that says “Star-Tribune Communications” on the doors. Maybe his “really” was more out of relief than skepticism — maybe he’d just thought I was a big fan.
I said yes, how could you tell.
“A lot of people take your papers,” he told me. “You can take that one if you want.”
I told him I’d already read this one — this was on Thursday, by then it was old news. And I happen to know someplace I can get my own papers, without robbing the last one from the fine guests of the Riverton Motel 6 that were yet to check in that night.
I got my Domino’s ad and headed up to room 246: the Star-Tribune’s Riverton bureau, just for the night.
If, for some reason, you’re reading the Casper Notebook from somewhere else in the state, let me know at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.
