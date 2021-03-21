Casper Notebook: One shot down, one to go

I’m starting to make plans again.
Well, just one plan to start. The only thing on my calendar for the month of April (so far) is my appointment to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, set for the afternoon of April 10.
When the woman at the east side Walmart pharmacy asked me if that date worked for me, I almost laughed.
“Yep,” I said. “I don’t have any plans.”
I got a call from the pharmacy just after 5 p.m. one night last week. They told me they had extra doses available, and my name was up on the waste avoidance list. I’d called up and put myself on the list about two weeks prior, and had ironically just become eligible for the vaccine as a media worker through the county earlier that same day.
The actual vaccination itself was a little anticlimactic, probably a good thing after a year when something monumental seems to happen every day. I filled out some paperwork, gave my insurance card (but you don’t need to have insurance to get the shot!) and waited for my name to be called.
While I was waiting, sitting in a designated chair placed six feet apart from the others, a woman who had been in line to pick up a prescription came up to me.
“Sorry if this is weird,” she said. “Can I ask how you heard about this?”
I told her it wasn’t weird at all and explained the simple process for getting on the list. I told her she could try right then, because they had told me on the phone they had plenty of extra. Several others from the line filtered over to the vaccine line while I was there.
After a few minutes, the pharmacist came out and told me to meet him at a door around the corner from the check-in. He let me into a little room with a chair and a table, told me my arm might hurt a little for a day or so, and stuck a needle in it. I gave a little “woo!” when the bandage went on and he handed me a copy of the same card I’d already seen in hundreds of vaccine selfies. He gave me a little laugh.
I waited the required 15 minutes outside the pharmacy, just to make sure nothing went wrong (it didn’t). I chatted with a woman around my age and reassured her the shot didn’t hurt. A man sat down near us and said this was going to be his first vaccine — of any kind. I overheard a couple who got their shots right before me explaining the process to a few others in the prescription line. An unmasked man filled out paperwork at the window.
When my time was up, I headed home feeling lighter than I had in a while. Exactly a year before, I was living in Massachusetts and watching the governor declare a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus. Now, for the first time, I started to think about the future with excitement instead of trepidation.
I didn’t have any bad side effects after that first dose, besides a sore arm the next day. I’m keeping my vaccination card in a high-security desk drawer until my April 10 appointment. After that, I’ll probably frame it or keep it on a lanyard around my neck.
If you have questions about how to get on a waste avoidance list or other questions about the vaccine, check out our health reporter Morgan Hughes’ excellent and thorough reporting on the rollout or shoot me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com. (Or if you want to share your vaccine experience or a happy selfie, feel free to send that my way, too!)
For a list of vaccination locations in Capser, as well as details on who is eligible for a dose, visit caspervcovid.com/vaccine.