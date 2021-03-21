Casper Notebook: One shot down, one to go

I told her it wasn’t weird at all and explained the simple process for getting on the list. I told her she could try right then, because they had told me on the phone they had plenty of extra. Several others from the line filtered over to the vaccine line while I was there.

After a few minutes, the pharmacist came out and told me to meet him at a door around the corner from the check-in. He let me into a little room with a chair and a table, told me my arm might hurt a little for a day or so, and stuck a needle in it. I gave a little “woo!” when the bandage went on and he handed me a copy of the same card I’d already seen in hundreds of vaccine selfies. He gave me a little laugh.

I waited the required 15 minutes outside the pharmacy, just to make sure nothing went wrong (it didn’t). I chatted with a woman around my age and reassured her the shot didn’t hurt. A man sat down near us and said this was going to be his first vaccine — of any kind. I overheard a couple who got their shots right before me explaining the process to a few others in the prescription line. An unmasked man filled out paperwork at the window.