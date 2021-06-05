Casper Notebook: One-way, two-way, old way or new way?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some worried that changing the streets to two-ways would cause crashes while people got used to it, but McPheeters said that accidents are much less common on two-way streets than on one-ways.

“There is a cost to changing the public’s habits,” McPheeters said Tuesday. “But my opinion is that two-way traffic is probably safer in the long run.”

Ryan Stepp, an owner of Donells Candies, said on Tuesday that the one-way traffic makes his customers — and anyone trying to shop downtown — take convoluted routes around their destination. He’d brought the issue up with City Manager Carter Napier months ago, Stepp said, and was happy it’s now being discussed.

Donnells, at the corner of Second Street and the one-way Wolcott Street, doesn’t have its own parking, so customers have to get lucky on the street out front or navigate the one-ways of Wolcott and Durbin to find a spot.

Stepp also said he’s noticed the one-ways causing traffic on Center Street, and forces people to go a roundabout way to get to high-traffic destinations like the post office.

I’ve done my fair share of driving around the block, doubling back or taking the long way on Wolcott or Durbin, and my initial reaction tells me this would be a great change.

But I’d love to hear your thoughts — do you think making these streets two-way would benefit downtown businesses and drivers? Let me know — you can drop me a line at (307) 266-0544 or send me a note at ellen.gerst@trib.com.

