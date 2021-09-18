Casper Notebook: Out of town and out of office

Well, I’m off.
Not for good — just for the week.
It’s a bit of a last-minute vacation, but there have been a lot of things going on around here recently that make me ready for some time away from my computer and off of my phone. It’s an exciting time, sure — we’re in the middle of moving offices and getting settled downtown, we welcomed our new community reporter, Mary Steurer, last week, COVID continuing to surge has given the newsroom more than enough to work on and I’ve maxed out my email inbox storage every day this week.
And, in an unusual test of my typical inclination to map out as much of my life as possible, I don’t really have a plan. My goal for the week is to take my little hatchback out to stretch her legs, and to see as much of Wyoming as I can in the process.
In a few months, I’ll celebrate one year of living here. But most of that time has been spent in my apartment in Casper, or our old, dark office on Star Lane. I’ve gotten to venture out a few times, but it’s a big state and I haven’t even made a dent.
I’m planning on hitting some of the big tourist stops I haven’t gotten around to yet — Devils Tower, Sinks Canyon, Thermopolis, et cetera. I haven’t decided whether to venture out to the national parks yet, since I visited them as a kid but don’t totally remember it.
Even though most of my coverage is local to Casper or Natrona County, I feel funny covering news in a state that I haven’t even fully seen yet. I have my Wyoming license plates, an ID with a Casper address and have lived here through the winter and the wind — but I don’t feel like a local yet. (Some would say I can never be one, but I’ll try my hardest.)
So, like every week, I’m putting out a call. Let me know your favorite Wyoming spot, no matter how out of the way it may be. I’m looking for good hikes, nice places to camp (preferably for free) and good spots to stop for food or a beer. Before I go offline, send me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com and let me in on your best recommendations. This is normally the part where I say you can give me a call, too, but this week that line will go straight to voicemail.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.