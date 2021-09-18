Casper Notebook: Out of town and out of office

Well, I’m off.

Not for good — just for the week.

It’s a bit of a last-minute vacation, but there have been a lot of things going on around here recently that make me ready for some time away from my computer and off of my phone. It’s an exciting time, sure — we’re in the middle of moving offices and getting settled downtown, we welcomed our new community reporter, Mary Steurer, last week, COVID continuing to surge has given the newsroom more than enough to work on and I’ve maxed out my email inbox storage every day this week.

And, in an unusual test of my typical inclination to map out as much of my life as possible, I don’t really have a plan. My goal for the week is to take my little hatchback out to stretch her legs, and to see as much of Wyoming as I can in the process.

In a few months, I’ll celebrate one year of living here. But most of that time has been spent in my apartment in Casper, or our old, dark office on Star Lane. I’ve gotten to venture out a few times, but it’s a big state and I haven’t even made a dent.