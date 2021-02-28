Casper Notebook: Parking in the driveway, driving onto the parkway?

Changes may be coming to Casper’s parking manual — the first in around 10 years. At a work session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council considered changes proposed by city staff, including decreasing private handicap permit fees from $300 to $50, increasing fees for RV street parking from $25 to $500 and slightly expanding the downtown parking district.
But the most contested discussion Tuesday focused on the issue of people parking their cars on the parkway — that strip of grass between the sidewalk and the street. It’s technically not allowed in Casper, but people do it anyway, particularly on streets like 12th and 13th that are already narrow for today’s cars and made even narrower by cars parked on both sides.
The discussion made me grateful for my own street parking spot, which is separated from the road by a bike lane that doesn’t see much traffic these days. My car is also pretty dinky by Casper standards, which means I feel intimidated in most parking lots, but I’m also at less of a risk of being sideswiped.
My initial thoughts on the topic were 1) What will happen to the trees? and 2) They better not block my walking path on the sidewalks! Since I haven’t been affected by this issue myself, I chatted a little with council members Lisa Engebretsen and Bruce Knell to get some more perspective.
Knell said he had lots of constituents approach him last year when he was running for his seat in Ward I, asking for action to be taken on the issue. In his neck of the woods, on Cedar Street, he said lots of his neighbors are already parking on their parkways, which they’ve paved or leveled themselves.
Engebretsen said growing up on Fifth Street and McKinley, her family’s cars were hit constantly.
“It was all the time, every single snow storm, every single year,” she told me. “My dad had put some rocks and concrete and things down, and the city had allowed us to park on the parkway, which then stopped all of the accidents and people from crashing into us.”
Thankfully, Engebretsen said cars are built a little sturdier than they were back then, but getting sideswiped or hit is still a costly headache. She said that including specific provisions for parking on parkways in the city’s parking manual or as an ordinance would clear up any confusion about the policy and make sure the city couldn’t decide to start ticketing people for doing it without notice.
The council’s general consensus, echoed by Engebretsen and Knell when I spoke with them Friday, was that allowing people to park on the parkways can’t just be allowed citywide without restrictions. There needs to be a system in place to make sure people aren’t blocking the view from side streets, or parking huge vehicles that disrupt the sidewalks.
Maintenance bills, especially since cars driving up and down a curb makes it erode a lot faster, would have to be footed by the property owners who want to use that extra space to spare their side-view mirrors.
Would you benefit from being able to park your car on the parkway where you live? Or are you concerned about what that could mean for the aesthetics of your neighborhood and pedestrian access? You can share your thoughts with me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or the council at councilcomments@casperwy.gov.