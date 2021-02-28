Casper Notebook: Parking in the driveway, driving onto the parkway?

How to participate

All Casper City Council meetings and work sessions are held on Tuesdays in City Hall's Council Chambers, accessible from the David Street entrance. For now, all meetings and sessions are also streamed online on the city's YouTube channel.

Members of the community can submit public input by emailing councilcomments@casperwy.gov. Those who want to call in to a meeting to make comments can call 307-235-7568 the day before or the morning of a meeting day to set up their call.