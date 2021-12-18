Casper Notebook: Raising questions on raising rates

Last week, Casper recommended a bundle of utility rate increases for the new year. The gist? For the average customer, the combined monthly bill for water, sewer and curbside trash pickup will be going up by about $11 in an effort to keep the city operating without dipping into its reserves.

As much as numbers make my head hurt, and as much as I wish I didn’t have to deal with them, they turn out to be quite important sometimes. Every time I see a piece of great data journalism, I think about all the time that goes into making numbers accessible for the general public — even more impressive when you consider our profession is full of people who grew up hating math class.

The council chambers were quiet on Tuesday, everyone glued to screens as the city manager adjusted columns on a dizzying spreadsheet — if we increase rates by this much, or the 1-cent contribution by that much, or if suddenly another 50,000 people move to Casper in the next year, where will we be?

My notes from that meeting are full of arrows indicating increases and scribbled columns of numbers that I starred to check with city staff the next day.

It’s also hard to communicate just how much more money is going to be added to your bill, when calculations have to be based on wide-sweeping averages that take the one-person apartment and the multi-family home into account; the mid-summer month that calls for constantly hosing the garden and the freezing mid-winter.

I don’t usually get a ton of feedback or questions from readers on these mundane city business stories — which is fine by me, since that also usually means I didn’t mess anything up.

But after our breakdown of the rate hikes ran in Thursday’s paper, I got a few messages suggesting that the increases were more unusual than I’d thought. I’m still relatively new to town, so I’m relying on past coverage to give me context. Plus, I was lucky enough to find an apartment where my utilities are included in my rent, so I don’t actually get that bill from the city.

One reader I talked to suggested going deep down the rabbit hole of the city’s utility finances — how much PVC are they buying at this inflated price, how often are they switching out equipment, what sort of grants are they taking to help subsidize these costs? In terms of the landfill dumping fees, he said, the people most likely to be affected are businesses like construction companies that haul trash and debris on a per-ton basis regularly.

The truth is, I don’t usually have the time to go full investigative mode into things like this, as much as I may want to. I cover criminal justice, courts, prisons, and often pick up breaking news in addition to my coverage of local government, so it always feels like there’s some other big story pulling me away.

But the purpose of all that coverage is to inform people, to give you the tools and knowledge you need to make decisions for your own life. I narrowed our coverage of these rate increases down to what I thought would matter most to the average reader — how much is your bill going to go up? When, and why?

So if you have other questions that I can help answer to give you a fuller picture (of this, or any other topic), don’t hesitate to ask. You can reach me at (307) 266-0544 or ellen.gerst@trib.com.

