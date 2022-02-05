Casper Notebook: Reporting from the outside looking in

I’ve been hearing rumors about living conditions out at the Casper Reentry Center since I arrived in Casper more than a year ago.

I first began reporting a story on the facility in June, when I got a call from a resident who has since been released. He told me that the air conditioning wasn’t fully working, making the bedrooms unbearably hot at times.

He told me he’d been turned away from jobs he was more than qualified for because of CRC’s reputation. And he’d come close to losing jobs because of being put on unexpected holds, keeping him from showing up for scheduled shifts. He had called me on his break at work, and we ended up talking for about an hour.

When we hung up, I wasn’t sure where to start. Soon, other people began contacting me to share their experiences. Most of them were still living there, but I also spoke with some who had left in recent months, and all of them had been at the facility for at least part of the pandemic.

The more people I spoke to, the more they corroborated one another’s stories. I have dozens of pages of notes from those interviews, hours of audio and countless slips of paper that have survived being scattered around my desk, smushed in my pockets or at the bottom of my backpack. I was able to meet several of my sources in person after they were released.

Then came the task of checking all this information with officials and administrators. Since the facility is run by a private prison company based outside of Wyoming, it was difficult to nail down any facts or confirm things I’d heard from residents.

When I called the facility’s director, he told me he couldn’t talk to me — several times. The most recent time I called, this week, he laughed when I explained what I wanted to know.

“Miss Gerst,” he said, “we’ve had this conversation before.”

But when I reached out to the company’s spokesperson, I was often told that the information I was looking for would infringe on resident privacy.

Since I wasn’t able to actually get inside the facility — tours and visits, I was told, are on pause because of COVID — I had to rely on people who live (or lived) there to lend me their eyes and ears. I went out to the building several times with our photographer, Lauren Miller, literally on the outside trying to look in, but only able to catch a glimpse.

And after nearly nine months of these conversations, agonizing over details and poring over whatever documents I could get my hands on, I felt confident enough to tell the story.

If you have heard anything else about CRC, or have any insight into its operations, let me know at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

