Casper Notebook: Reporting on the Art 321 controversy

The silver lining to that first piece was the positive outpouring that Art 321 received during Pride — an influx of other donations to make up for a $2,500 one lost due to the show, nearly a dozen new members and gratitude to the gallery for making space for queer people in Casper, who often find themselves excluded.

But I, and leaders at Art 321, then received a letter. Its six pages accused me of not doing enough research for the piece — and it’s true, I only talked to people in leadership at Art 321 to verify what I’d heard. As someone who only moved to Casper in December and who isn’t involved at Art 321, I didn’t have the context or background I needed. The letter also outlined grievances held by a group of around a dozen current and former members, which they said they didn’t feel they could bring up sooner.

So I got on the phone again. I talked to the woman who sent me the letter and a former board president, both of whom also published opinion pieces in the Star-Tribune in the weeks after the first piece. They connected me with others they knew were unhappy with the guild, and those people in turn connected me with others. Some talked on the record for over an hour; some wanted to remain anonymous and only answered a few questions.