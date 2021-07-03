Casper Notebook: Reporting on the Art 321 controversy

At the beginning of June, I wrote an article about Art 321, the downtown gallery and artists’ guild, receiving backlash for a Pride Month show. Little did I know, there was more under the surface.
It’s been nearly a month since the first piece came out, and I’ve been reporting on the aftermath for that whole time — even up until Friday, when I finished writing the follow-up piece.
Since it’s turned into such a contentious issue and taken up nearly a month, I thought I would shed some light on how these stories were reported.
I had heard that people were pulling their support from Art 321 after the call went out for the Art of Pride show, which wrapped up at the end of June.
Checking with a few people at the gallery, I found that was true — after hearing multiple people tell the same stories about members coming in, pulling their art and voicing explicit objections to the queer art scheduled to go up on the gallery’s walls just a few weeks later.
In talking to current and former members, I also confirmed the stories I’d heard from gallery leadership. They talked about a recent, but gradual exodus of board members and growing concerns about the standards of art under the new leadership. There were also more technical issues — financials they couldn’t locate, a lapse in the committee structure during the pandemic and the lack of volunteer opportunities.
The silver lining to that first piece was the positive outpouring that Art 321 received during Pride — an influx of other donations to make up for a $2,500 one lost due to the show, nearly a dozen new members and gratitude to the gallery for making space for queer people in Casper, who often find themselves excluded.
But I, and leaders at Art 321, then received a letter. Its six pages accused me of not doing enough research for the piece — and it’s true, I only talked to people in leadership at Art 321 to verify what I’d heard. As someone who only moved to Casper in December and who isn’t involved at Art 321, I didn’t have the context or background I needed. The letter also outlined grievances held by a group of around a dozen current and former members, which they said they didn’t feel they could bring up sooner.
So I got on the phone again. I talked to the woman who sent me the letter and a former board president, both of whom also published opinion pieces in the Star-Tribune in the weeks after the first piece. They connected me with others they knew were unhappy with the guild, and those people in turn connected me with others. Some talked on the record for over an hour; some wanted to remain anonymous and only answered a few questions.
That gave me enough to go back to Art 321 and get some things clarified. I got to see financial records, gift shop income numbers, membership rates, meeting minutes and survey results that helped me wade through the sea of anecdotes and opinions on both sides. Writing a story like this one, which requires a reporter to summarize a conflict that’s still very much ongoing, is tough without being grounded by facts.
Then a couple sources let me know they were attending the board meeting last month, which ended up being closed to the public. But outside, I got to hear from even more people and their criticism. There, I heard about plans for the forum held on Tuesday, which had an even bigger turnout and allowed me to hear from even more people — members, former members, relatives of members — who brought their personal statements to the board.
It took me longer than I want to admit to sort through all of that and write something comprehensive but not confusing. There will always be things left on the cutting room floor — in any story, not just one as long as this one — but I’m confident I’ve done the best I can to represent the range of voices in this discussion.
I know it’s far from over, but now that everything is out in the open I’m hopeful there’s a way forward for everyone involved. If there’s more to the story than I’ve covered, or if you want to give any feedback, let me know at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.