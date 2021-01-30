Casper Notebook: Selling out-of-staters on Casper

Over the last few weeks, I talked to families who are making that move to Casper from around the country. As someone who also did it, about two months ago at this point, we had a lot to talk about — lower costs of living, short lines at the driver's license department, how excited we are for things to defrost a little so we can actually start taking advantage of greater Casper’s great outdoors. Some of them talked about slowing down, taking a more relaxed approach to life. That’s something I haven’t quite adopted yet.

But moving in the middle of a pandemic isn’t an easy thing. (Take it from someone who’s done it three times now.) In my case, I shopped for apartments based on photos online, and had to ask a coworker to check my place out for me. I had to make more visits to crowded stores than I would have liked, and it's hard to get to know a new place when you can't really go anywhere. Now, most days my biggest adventure is taking a walk around my neighborhood after work, and my most frequented spot in town so far is the library. Working from home, my view every day is a couple of cottonwoods and, depending on where I’m parked, my own car.

So I’m curious to hear how native Casperites are taking advantage of what the city has to offer in these isolating times. Are you going to distanced workout classes, picking up snowshoeing or taking virtual art lessons? What are the best streets in town for walks, the best spots for Friday night takeout or the best routes for a scenic drive? Send me your best recommendations and resources for passing the winter months indoors or out at ellen.gerst@trib.com.

