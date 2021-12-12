Casper Notebook: Setting the records straight

A lot of this job is following up — reupping emails I sent days ago, calling people on multiple numbers or checking back on court cases.

I also make plenty of records requests, which are often the easiest way to get data, documents and other information from public agencies. When you see a news story with a ton of data or direct quotes from a handbook or policy, there’s likely a comprehensive records request behind it.

Need an incident report from the police department? File a request. Looking for the number of COVID cases among Casper city employees, or how many people have taken advantage of the city’s vaccine incentive program? Send in a request (or you can read our coverage from this past week).

While there are federal laws for public information release, Wyoming also has its own set of guidelines. It states that if the records are readily available, they should be released immediately and people should be able to come view them during reasonable hours. If not, agencies have a week to acknowledge the request and another 30 days to fulfill it.

Some requests, of course, can’t be filled — if a criminal investigation is ongoing, for example, the officers don’t want the paper airing their findings in public prematurely. I’ve also had requests rejected or heavily redacted out of concern for safety or privacy, like if they would contain someone’s medical information or home address.

But within those parameters, it seems like every agency handles their requests differently. Most places have a designated person handling them, and most of those have other jobs besides dispersing records. Some places release them within a day or two, and others I have to pester for a month.

To request a record from the city, I use a digital form on their website. For the police department or the sheriff’s office, I fill out a PDF and send it in by email. To get something from the Department of Corrections, I submit an online request — and on their system, I can also see public requests made by others as well as the documents they received.

There’s also a big difference among departments in terms of how the information is given. Most of the time, I get the records by email if I can, but to get digital records from the police department I still have to go down and pick up a thumb drive. Most agencies put their data in a spreadsheet or another readable format, even though the law doesn’t require them to create a new document where one doesn’t already exist.

That being said, I spent about an hour this fall trying to convert a 74-page PDF of traffic stop data from the sheriff’s office just so I could copy and paste it.

And then there’s pricing. Most of the time, thankfully, if it’s an easy request then local agencies are happy to release it without any charges. But there’s no statewide rubric on how much these requests should cost, or what the cost is based on — some places price it by pages, some by the hours of work needed, and some, like the Casper police, might charge only for a thumb drive.

I’ve received a few steep estimates that make my (and my boss’) head hurt, but for the most part those have gone down after a little back-and-forth. Those quotes generally try to guess how many man-hours a request may take — for a records tech to pull the information, for someone to spend time redacting it or for a lawyer to look it over and approve it for release.

I have a big (and growing) spreadsheet where I keep track of all my requests, a rare display of organization for someone whose daily routine at work changes every morning. Nothing gives me more joy at work than receiving a big batch of records to dive into, opening the spreadsheet and marking that request as completed.

Let me know if you’ve run into trouble trying to access public records, or if you have a satisfying success story. You can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or drop me a line at (307) 266-0544.

