Casper Notebook: Staying cultured from home

I love museums. I used to spend weekends (or, when feeling luxurious, weekday afternoons) aimlessly wandering exhibits with my thumb thoughtfully stroking my chin. I would show up to film screenings, gallery talks or other events if they even slightly piqued my interest.

Now, it’s been about a year since I’ve stepped foot inside a museum, a movie theater or frankly most places besides the grocery store or the occasional gas station. To make up for my cultural deficit, I’ve made a habit of grabbing my camera before I go on my daily walks, have attended some (only slightly awkward) virtual concerts and have been doing Zoom craft or watercolor sessions with my family. But I’ve also started to look for ways to get engaged with Casper’s local museums, arts and culture, even from home.

Two of Casper’s movie theaters are still open, and Stage III Community Theater in North Casper has continued to put on performance in person — both with social distancing and other pandemic modifications that hopefully keep their audiences safe.

If you’re like me, and still shiver at the thought of heading into a theater for that long (a mask and six feet of space can only ease your mind so much), there are still plenty of things to do.