Casper Notebook: Staying cultured from home

I love museums. I used to spend weekends (or, when feeling luxurious, weekday afternoons) aimlessly wandering exhibits with my thumb thoughtfully stroking my chin. I would show up to film screenings, gallery talks or other events if they even slightly piqued my interest.
Now, it’s been about a year since I’ve stepped foot inside a museum, a movie theater or frankly most places besides the grocery store or the occasional gas station. To make up for my cultural deficit, I’ve made a habit of grabbing my camera before I go on my daily walks, have attended some (only slightly awkward) virtual concerts and have been doing Zoom craft or watercolor sessions with my family. But I’ve also started to look for ways to get engaged with Casper’s local museums, arts and culture, even from home.
Two of Casper’s movie theaters are still open, and Stage III Community Theater in North Casper has continued to put on performance in person — both with social distancing and other pandemic modifications that hopefully keep their audiences safe.
If you’re like me, and still shiver at the thought of heading into a theater for that long (a mask and six feet of space can only ease your mind so much), there are still plenty of things to do.
This week, I tuned into Casper’s Council for People with Disabilities’ first installment of their month-long Music Unites Casper virtual celebration. Thursday’s event, an interview with VIBES Fine & Performing Arts music therapists, gave an overview on the benefits and methods of music therapy for all kinds of people. Zane Rutledge said music can help people improve their self-esteem and social skills, and is a way to communicate hard-to-articulate thoughts.
CCPD will be hosting two other virtual events in March — a Facebook live interview about memory care and music on Mar. 19 and an online concert featuring local artists on Mar. 23.
After talking to Patti Wood Finkle, director of the Tate Geological Museum and the Werner Wildlife Museum, earlier this week, I spent an evening watching some of the “Tate Talks” by Tate educator Russell Hawley (my favorites were the two-parter on how seashells grow and one where Hawley and field operations specialist J.P. Cavigelli go through the museum’s collections storage).
I haven’t tried them yet, but the Natrona County Library has been offering take-home crafts for months — this month’s have a St. Patrick’s Day theme, including a clover planter for adults and paper cup frogs for kids.
Museum education hasn’t stopped for kids in Casper just because it’s harder to meet in a classroom these days. The Nic’s Studio Spring Break, which starts at the end of March, provides 11- to 15-year-olds the opportunity to experiment with fiber art, character drawing and other mediums with virtual lessons from professional artists. Or check out the next Hands-on History Club program from Fort Caspar and the National Historic Trails Center, a free online cowboy rope work lesson on Mar. 20.
What have you been doing to stay creative and keep learning during the pandemic? Shoot me an email at ellen.gerst@trib.com and save my eyes from glazing over from reading too much or watching too many hours of trash TV by letting me know about your favorite art, history or cultural activities around Casper!