Casper Notebook: Talking my way out of a block

This week was a struggle, and not just against the wind — I found myself hitting a writers’ block. But I find that the best way out is usually as simple as a phone call.

The biggest perk of this job, in my opinion, is that it gives you a reason to talk to pretty much anyone. It would normally be strange to cold call someone and start asking questions straightaway. But if you start by saying you’re a reporter working on a story, it’s perfectly fine.

Someone on the street during a parade, or walking out of a polling place? Sure, just introduce yourself and soon you can be chatting about their grandchildren or their childhood in Rock Springs.

An expert in their field, whatever that may be? They’re probably ecstatic to be able to talk about their niche interest with someone who is literally getting paid to listen.

This week, I had a stacked interview schedule that helped remind me why I do this job.

I spoke with a lawyer in Cheyenne about a case I’ve been following for months, to get updates on a ruling in federal district court from last week. I read the ruling documents, twice, and still didn’t understand it fully until he walked me through it and picked apart the legalese with me.

I talked with a forensic psychologist on Wednesday, getting up earlier than I usually like to accommodate his busy schedule. Just like the lawyer, he was able to explain terms I didn’t understand, give me a well-rounded background on a controversial mental health diagnosis and draw on his own 35 years of experience in the field.

Later that day, I met with the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese in Wyoming to talk about a story set to come out next week. I was able to meet him in person, one of my favorite things to do as a reporter, and was even connected with someone else at the diocese who turned out to be just as, if not more helpful, with the story.

For a story previewing a documentary premiering on Wyoming PBS on Tuesday, I interviewed both the director and a Northern Arapaho leader who worked as an associate producer on the film. The documentary, about the tribe’s repatriation of the remains of three children who died at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the 1880s, is heavy and so were the interviews. But I was grateful for the conversations for giving me, and hopefully our readers, a better understanding of the lasting legacy of boarding schools.

Throughout the week, I also spoke with several people with loved ones in prison at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, which has recently had the worst COVID-19 outbreak of any state prison during the pandemic. As always, it was heart-wrenching to listen to them relay what they’ve heard from the inside and talk about how concerned they are for their relatives’ well-being. Even though they aren’t fun conversations, they’re important, and they remind me how important reporting can be.

Then, on Thursday, I got a call from one of my longtime sources in the state penitentiary. Most of the time he calls me just for some quick updates and some small talk, but that day he excitedly told me he was going to be leaving the prison on parole in just two weeks. I admit, I cried a little at my desk.

So if you’re stuck, pick up the phone (or compose a text, or an email, or even a good old-fashioned letter). If there’s a thought stuck in your head or a question about something around town you can’t find an answer to, you can always drop me a line at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

