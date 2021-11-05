Casper Notebook: That new office smell

Well, we moved.

On Wednesday, the Star-Tribune newsroom packed up our cords and monitors and papers and other office paraphernalia from our temporary workspace and moved into our brand-spanking-new office on the corner of First and North Ash.

You might know it as the former Sandbar (before my time) or, more recently, Wyoming Bootlegger Liquor. The metal sign with the liquor store’s logo is still up, right next to a vinyl one that says “COMING SOON, Casper Star-Tribune.” Driving by, you might also spot a reporter struggling against the wind that seems to blast down First Street along with the traffic. You can’t miss it.

It’ll be a little while longer before it’s open to the public, I’m told, since the wrinkles are still being ironed out and the extension cords are still being strategically wound between our cubicles. The main room still smells a little like plastic, and increasingly like the single-serve coffee we started making as soon as we moved in.

But once it’s up and running, it’ll be much more convenient for people to stop by, at least compared with the big camera-shaped building on the other side of the river.

After almost three months without my plain gray cubicle walls, I have to admit I’m strangely glad to have them back. Unpacking the box I’d shoved my desk’s contents into when we left 170 Star Lane, I found lists of phone numbers I’d been missing, a whiteboard with story ideas that have since been published and my designated work mug, which I wasn’t willing to leave overnight at our temporary coworking space for fear of jealous fingers swiping it.

My commute, once a one-minute walk, is a little longer now. But, unlike our old space or the basement we’ve been in since August, we have windows now — you can look outside and see cars going by, hear ambulances racing outside of town or watch the sunset (which is becoming, sadly, earlier and earlier these days).

We’ve also landed in the perfect neighborhood for my beat. I’m a few steps away from City Hall, a couple blocks from the police department and sheriff’s office and a short walk from Casper’s courthouses. And, much to my editor’s delight, we’re right next to Dsasumo.

I’m excited to nest in my new cubicle — I’ve already moved in a plant and a small stash of office snacks. I’m also glad to be closer to the community we cover, and walking distance to at least three coffee shops.

I’m also hoping that maybe it will help remind people in the community that we’re still here (not in Cheyenne!), reporting and writing about the people, places and goings-on right here in Casper.

And if there’s anything around town you feel we’re missing, let me know! As always, you can call me at (307) 266-0544 or email me at ellen.gerst@trib.com.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

