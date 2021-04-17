Casper Notebook: The art of being healthy and well

ART 321 had been planning to host a conference on art and wellness. Then COVID hit. Now, Executive Director Tyler Cessor says, it’s needed more than ever.
In response to Wyoming’s high rates of suicide, substance abuse and youth incarceration, ART 321 is bringing together experts in health, the arts and community service from around the state and nation for its inaugural Health and Wellness Through the Arts Conference, announced last week.
The conference is also offering free mental health first-aid training in partnership with Mercer Family Resource Center for those who work directly or indirectly with young people. The whole event is pay-what-you-can, and will run virtually and in-person from May 20-22. I got a chance to chat with Cessor about the conference, the first of its kind in Wyoming.
Ellen Gerst: Tell me about the guests you have coming.
Tyler Cessor: We were fortunate enough to have a pretty strong representative planning committee. There’s Jasmine Pickner-Bell, she’s a world champion Native hoop dancer. That’s a traditional culturally healing form within itself, so we were able to have her voice included as far as how native and many cultural forms are inherently about improving health or community building and things like that.
With Kayc (Demaranville) from Cooper Center (for the Arts), we have the lens of a trained artist working alongside people with developmental disabilities to create art and performances. Then with Hillary (Camino), we kind of got to the other side of the spectrum, clinical interventions of board-certified music therapy that look more specifically at reducing specific health concerns.
Then with Lindsay (Huse), she’s the chief of public health nursing for the Wyoming Department of Health. She was super thrilled because she actually got her undergrad in fine arts, and she’s like, “I get to combine both sides of my brain for this!” She has personally experienced and witnessed the impact of arts in the development of healthy communities. She’s very concerned about what the fallout is going to be after COVID for nursing and health care providers, and their emotional well-being and their mental health. The arts can play a really good role in easing that transition and allowing for comfortable creative expression to navigate some of these traumatic experiences. So she’s really setting the stage on the first morning by identifying this continuum.
Then we also wanted to bring out (Lakota hoop dancer) Dallas (Chief Eagle) to represent those culturally rooted forms. Judy Simpson is an amazing advocate, she works closely with the National Endowment for the Arts in their advocacy for arts and health Programs. She serves as the government relations director for AMTA (American Music Therapy Association), and she really has a full picture of how this type of work plays out in other states, so she can kind of provide the attendees with some examples of things to try.
EG: The event is hybrid, virtual and in-person. What’s that going to look like?
TC: It’s going to look like lots of Zooms. We have some presenters that are coming in person and some of that are presenting online, and all of the Zooms will have somebody moderating that room to help guide between the speaker and the attendees. It came about mostly because we weren’t sure at the time where we would be with the vaccine, people’s level of comfort or financial capacity, so this way it’s open to attendance for a couple sessions or if you want to come in person and be there for each one.
EG: Tell me about the pay-what-you-can structure.
TC: Everything that we do at ART321, we have a pay-what-you-can model for every workshop and every activity. And what we really did that for is to prioritize access and ensure that financial means are never a barrier to participation. Foundationally that’s important to ART321. But with this conference, in particular, it seems even more important that we want everyone to be able to come because ideally, it’s from here that we go out and we can impact our communities.
Those interested can check out the event’s details and register online on ART321’s website.