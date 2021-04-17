Casper Notebook: The art of being healthy and well

EG: The event is hybrid, virtual and in-person. What’s that going to look like?

TC: It’s going to look like lots of Zooms. We have some presenters that are coming in person and some of that are presenting online, and all of the Zooms will have somebody moderating that room to help guide between the speaker and the attendees. It came about mostly because we weren’t sure at the time where we would be with the vaccine, people’s level of comfort or financial capacity, so this way it’s open to attendance for a couple sessions or if you want to come in person and be there for each one.

EG: Tell me about the pay-what-you-can structure.

TC: Everything that we do at ART321, we have a pay-what-you-can model for every workshop and every activity. And what we really did that for is to prioritize access and ensure that financial means are never a barrier to participation. Foundationally that’s important to ART321. But with this conference, in particular, it seems even more important that we want everyone to be able to come because ideally, it’s from here that we go out and we can impact our communities.

Those interested can check out the event’s details and register online on ART321’s website.

