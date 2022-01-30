Casper Notebook: The art of not knowing

Sometimes, the smartest thing you can say is “I don’t know.” This week, I found myself saying those words a lot — a tough thing to admit when you’ve tried to be a know-it-all your whole life.

When we first learned about an off-duty Casper police employee getting into a fight in October, we didn’t know for sure what happened, how bad it was, or how it began. At first, the police department would not say whether the employee was a sworn officer or not, so we had to print that we didn’t know. Soon after, with a little prodding, they revealed that — but only that. It wasn’t until Tuesday, nearly four months later, that we were able to confirm his name for certain after police released a statement.

Then, this week, as I wrote about charges being brought against him, I knew more but still don’t know everything. An arrest affidavit from police gave more information and affirmed some of the rumors we’d heard, but still left some questions unanswered. And, since I wasn’t able to talk to him (or the man I’m pretty sure is his attorney), I also had to include a couple versions of one of my most-used lines: they did not respond to a request for comment.

That line also popped up in our coverage of a new complaint filed Thursday in a wide-reaching lawsuit targeting mask mandates in Wyoming public schools.

When the suit was initially filed, it was led by Grace Smith, the Laramie high schooler who was arrested for trespassing on campus after being suspended for not wearing a mask, and her father. But in this latest version — which was revised to be much more concise, and a whole 113 pages shorter — neither of the Smiths are included in the list of plaintiffs. No one I talked to for the story knew why that was, and without any response from the attorney representing them, I had to be clear that it was unclear why they were left off.

Earlier this month, when Dale Wayne Eaton failed to show for his Casper sentencing hearing, no one seemed to know what happened. As the week went on, it seemed like everyone was passing the buck — an internal review at the Department of Corrections found they never got a transport order for Eaton, the sheriff’s office said they weren’t involved and the DA said they got the order but were just as confused as I was how it fell through the cracks.

While I hate to admit not knowing something, it’s an essential part of the job. As much as our Facebook commenters like to accuse us of making things up for the paper, we can’t just fill in the gaps with what we think happened, or with what probably happened. If it’s in the paper, we’ve checked it out. And if we say we don’t know, we don’t know, and we couldn’t find out by the time the presses start.

But I understand it’s frustrating to read the news and still come away with questions — it happens to me too, probably multiple times a day. If you ever have unanswered questions from a story in the Star-Tribune, or better yet if you have answers to the things we don’t know, you can always drop me a line at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

