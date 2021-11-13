Casper Notebook: The good and bad of Casper Facebook

In the last few weeks — and, honestly, for the last several years — Facebook has come under fire for a slew of offenses against its users and advertisers.

Research shows what we’ve inferred for a while: using Facebook or other social media under its umbrella, like Instagram, can be actually harmful, especially to younger users. The platform was also revealed to be amplifying extreme content, exaggerating engagement numbers to advertisers and promoting violent and potentially dangerous communities.

But in Casper, Facebook is an essential tool — both for the curious reporter and for the active community member. Law enforcement agencies, including our own Casper Police Department, take to Facebook first to share their news, as a way to reach the community directly. Events, business hours or restaurant specials are most reliably updated, in my experience, on Facebook rather than websites.

Some of the city’s best gossip takes place in the comment sections on posts in Casper Rants and Raves, or even occasionally on the Star-Tribune’s page. It seems like there’s a group for everything here — witches and pagans can find a Wyoming-specific online community right alongside nature photographers, farm equipment traders and local business owners.

A few months ago, I found the person who has been putting up irreverent messages on a former church sign in the comments on a previous edition of the Casper Notebook. And guess where she said she gets a lot of her ideas for the sign?

After the big snowstorm in March, I used Facebook to get in touch with people offering their shoveling, plowing and carpooling services on the platform. Almost everyone I talked to was doing these things for free, looking for something nice to do after their work was cancelled or they found themselves stranded in Casper.

I, stuck inside my apartment with a car that wouldn’t make it out of its parking spot with more than two feet of snow on the ground, was able to chat with anyone who responded to my message, thanks to Facebook.

I reach out to people for local stories on Facebook all the time. I save dozens of events around town, read other local coverage from Oil City or K2 Radio from my newsfeed and, between work, can use it to keep up with the people I’ve befriended here.

So while I agree, there’s a lot wrong with Facebook in its current form, I can’t cut the invisible cord yet. And I don’t see myself getting rid of its friends Instagram or Whatsapp anytime soon either.

But I’ve also seen the ugly side of Facebook right here in Casper — look at any story, no matter the outlet, related to vaccines or COVID-19 numbers and you’ll see people who will never agree with each other fighting hard with links, memes and often-quite-harsh words.

At its best, Casper Facebook is just a microcosm of real life, where people can find like-minded communities and make genuine friends. At its worst, it’s a free-for-all where you can say whatever you want, no matter how cruel, in exchange for likes and replies.

Do you have a corner of Facebook, in Casper or anywhere in Wyoming, that brings you joy or makes you unreasonably angry? Have you made a cool online connection, joined an oddly specific group or learned about something off the beaten path while doing the endless scroll? Let me know at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

