Casper Notebook: Through hate, looking for a bright spot

It’s been a hard week in Wyoming.
On Monday, the news surfaced that a bar in Cheyenne was selling a T-shirt which said “In Wyoming we have a cure for AIDS, we shoot f---’n f------s.”
When approached about the shirts and told how harmful they are, the bar’s owner reportedly refused to stop selling them. According to a call to the Star-Tribune’s office (which I didn’t personally take, but was filled in later), the owner had sold the shirts for 30 years and had never gotten a complaint.
There was an uproar, big names in the state condemning the shirts’ message, and the last I heard the owner isn’t planning on restocking them after they sold out.
Then, on Tuesday we got word that death threats and public outrage had cancelled a set of magic shows at the Campbell County Public Library, after community members found out the performer is transgender.
The magician, Mikayla Oz, said she’d never had backlash like that in her career. It would have been her first time performing in Wyoming, but she didn’t feel like she — or library patrons or staff — would be safe.
I haven’t even lived in Wyoming for a year, but I’m a young reporter who meets, talks with and interviews young and/or queer people semi-regularly. In covering the recent controversy over Art 321’s new direction and leadership, I got to hear from a lot of Casper’s LGTBQ community who said they felt the gallery was one of the only comfortable and safe places in the city for queer people.
I hear people — old and young — talk all the time about how kids leave the state as soon as they can, and don’t usually come back. We talk about the state’s suicide rate — the highest in the nation — and how we can curb it.
But then we have people sending death threats to a children’s magician, for no other reason than finding out she’s transgender.
There’s no good reason to send someone a death threat — believe me, I’ve gotten a few for my work here and even some as a student journalist.
But talking to Mikayla, it was clear these people didn’t know her, and didn’t bother to learn. Her show isn’t about being transgender, and the library didn’t even know she was when they booked her. And because of the threats and protests, her show was canceled.
Thankfully, there’s a bright side to all of this, even though that doesn’t make those sentiments any less hurtful.
The library, according its Facebook page, received cards, cookies and flowers in a show of support after the news came out.
And Oz, talking with me on Wednesday, said she’s gotten hundreds of positive comments and encouraging notes from people in Gillette and around Wyoming, a state she’s never even performed in.
On Wednesday, as I was on the phone with the library’s director and head of youth services, there were about a dozen protesters outside, protesting a magic show that wasn’t happening. There were also families still arriving, who hadn’t heard the news or the controversy and had little kids excited to see some free magic.
But afterwards, another group showed up outside — a smaller one, but with signs supporting Pride, trans people and encouraging people to love their neighbors.
