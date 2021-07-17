Casper Notebook: Through hate, looking for a bright spot

I hear people — old and young — talk all the time about how kids leave the state as soon as they can, and don’t usually come back. We talk about the state’s suicide rate — the highest in the nation — and how we can curb it.

But then we have people sending death threats to a children’s magician, for no other reason than finding out she’s transgender.

There’s no good reason to send someone a death threat — believe me, I’ve gotten a few for my work here and even some as a student journalist.

But talking to Mikayla, it was clear these people didn’t know her, and didn’t bother to learn. Her show isn’t about being transgender, and the library didn’t even know she was when they booked her. And because of the threats and protests, her show was canceled.

Thankfully, there’s a bright side to all of this, even though that doesn’t make those sentiments any less hurtful.

The library, according its Facebook page, received cards, cookies and flowers in a show of support after the news came out.

And Oz, talking with me on Wednesday, said she’s gotten hundreds of positive comments and encouraging notes from people in Gillette and around Wyoming, a state she’s never even performed in.