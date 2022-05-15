Casper Notebook: Welcome to filing season

Tax season is over. The time has come for another kind of filing.

For our newsroom, it’s an exciting season. It means we’ll be checking new election filings — for local offices as well as state and congressional races — every morning until the end of May.

For you, it may be time to start paying more attention to your elected officials. Or, if you’re considering a run for office yourself, it’s time to get those papers filed.

Those interested in running for one of four seats on Casper City Council can send in their application to the city clerk. There are also four spots up for election on the Natrona County commission, which you can apply for by filing with the county clerk. To run for any office, your filing must be in by 5 p.m. on May 27.

And if you do decide to run, let me know! As always, you can reach me at the phone number and email address below.

Though you can find politically-aligned groups that help people run for local office on both sides of the aisle, my favorite aspect of local government is how apolitical it usually is. Sure, you’ll see a city council member wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” sweatshirt or hear residents come to the school board with concerns over certain books in the library.

But for the most part, local electeds in the Casper area do a good job of setting aside the hot-button social topic of the day in favor of the more mundane, essential work of running a city or county or school district.

Most people I’ve talked to here run for office on their own dollar, with help from friends and family instead of national organizers. They’re motivated by lowering taxes, improving roads or developing the local economy — not by a desire for media attention or power (at least in my experience.)

A resident last week asked Casper City Council members to take a stance on a clinic planning to offer abortions in Casper. The week before, several others had also appeared to talk about their concerns over the clinic. Both times, the council as a whole declined to take a side.

A few members said that taking sides could only lead to more division, and that the issue was outside the council’s scope.They’d previously told public commenters that the city has nothing to do with medical licenses or permits for clinics. And while Casper works with other municipalities to advocate for certain state legislation, the legislation city officials are concerned with are usually the more practical bills that deal with things like water rights, funding dispersion and natural resources.

So as this fall’s election starts to shape up, keep an eye on who is representing you — and make sure to ask, are they really doing that? If there are issues you’d like to see highlighted in our coverage of local government, please let me know. Or if there’s a trend you’ve noticed among elected officials, give us a heads up. And of course, if you’re throwing your hat in the ring, give me a call.

You can drop me a line at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

