Casper Notebook: Welcome to restaurant week

It’s restaurant week in Casper.

For the next seven days, tons of local restaurants, cafes, bars and breweries have special deals at three different price points — $3.07 for Wyoming’s area code, $18.90 for the year it became a state and $51.50 for Casper’s elevation.

Put another way, you can take advantage of 5150’ Restaurant Week by just grabbing yourself a $3 latte on the way to work or by rounding up your family or friends for a multi-course feast.

According to Visit Casper, who puts on the event, 47 different spots are participating this year. There’s even a handy-dandy free pass for the week, available on their website (visitcasper.com), which lets you browse all the deals and check in when you redeem one. Checking in also enters you to win a $100 gift card to a local spot at the end of the week.

It’s a great excuse to venture out in the bleak mid-winter, or try a new place. And after a rough couple of years for the restaurant industry, and seeing some beloved Casper joints recently closing their doors (we miss you, Grab & Go!), it’s also a good way to support business owners and employees right in our own community. (There are also some chains participating — including Qboda, Schlotsky’s, Pizza Ranch and Perkins.)

Even though I’m trying to cut back on coffee this year, I might make my resolution wait until February since you can pick up a latte from Scarlow’s, a vanilla latte from the downtown Metro or a cortado from Grant Street Grocery. Who knows — I might have to branch out and stop by Sweet Zoey’s new location on CY, where they’re offering a latte with a piece of baklava for $3.07.

And since I’m not participating in Dry January (and, based on how busy Casper’s bars have looked these past few weeks, it doesn’t look like too many are), I’ll make my rounds to grab a $3.07 pint at Gruner Brothers, Mountain Hops, Black Tooth and Oil City. There are also deals on package booze, like discounted 307 Vodka at Backwards Distilling or two bottles of Wyoming liquor from Urban Bottle for $51.50.

If you can wrangle up a friend, you can also grab lunch for both of you at Steamboat Deli (a personal favorite), The Cottage Cafe or Frosty’s.

Are you heading out for beer, coffee or pizza in the next seven days? Picking up lunch for your work buddies or bringing home dinner for the family? Let me know where you’re planning to spend your restaurant week, or if there’s a certain spot or deal I can’t miss. You can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

