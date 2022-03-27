Casper Notebook: What is a newspaper, anyway?

I sometimes joke that when a reporter says, “It’s really interesting, actually,” before explaining something hyper-specific, it’s not usually that interesting to the general public.

But when I told my coworkers earlier this week about new filings in the public notice dispute between the Star-Tribune, Mills and Bar Nunn, I caught myself prefacing it with, “It’s really interesting, actually!”

In this case, I do think it’s of interest to more than just me, my editor and the people involved in the petition.

This is the second round of legal filings in this case — which comes in response to Mills and Bar Nunn passing ordinances that exempt them from publishing notices like legals, meeting minutes and requests for proposals in a local paper.

The first, avid readers may remember, was dismissed in November. It mostly focused on the nitty-gritties of state statutes that lay out the requirements for public notices in the paper, and the judge said the paper didn’t articulate enough interest in the issue to be contesting it.

This time, the paper’s petition states it is losing money, or could continue to lose more money, without those notices (the towns’ lawyer says most of them, besides meeting minutes, are still being published).

But that’s not the interesting part, in my opinion. The response from Mills and Bar Nunn goes way beyond the scope of the first case, by starting to question 1) whether it’s constitutional to require these notices to be published in a printed paper and 2) what a newspaper even is in the first place.

Their point is that today, versus 100 years ago when the statutes were written, the average person has a much broader definition of a newspaper than just the one that arrives on your doorstep in the morning. There’s online-only news sources, like Oil City News, which I also read every day to keep up on local businesses and other current events. Radio and print news sources, like the Star-Tribune or K2 Radio, also post online and use social media like Facebook and Twitter to get word out. Older cases that have brought this question up also asked whether a tabloid or a shopper’s magazine distributed locally could count as a paper.

But if we say online-only sources count as newspapers, how do you guarantee those documents will stay online forever? Links break and age out all the time, though mostly older ones that people aren’t checking often. And there’s nothing stopping a news site from simply removing an online article all together. When it comes to the public record, you want to make sure the record can survive.

As I’ve written before, the vast majority of people don’t check these notices and meeting minutes every week. But for those who need them, it’s important to know exactly where they are and when they were published.

I’m curious to hear how other people interpret the definition of news media these days — does it include a site that publishes paid articles right alongside reported news? Does it include a Facebook page?

Let me know your thoughts at ellen.gerst@trib.com, or by giving me a ring at (307) 266-0544.

