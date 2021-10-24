Casper Notebook: When mandates get local

I really didn’t want to write about COVID again today.
But even though it’s easy to forget about the virus when you’re out and about in Wyoming, you can’t ignore it from inside our newsroom. This week, I covered the biggest coronavirus surge to date in Wyoming’s prisons, which has seen one in five incarcerated people in the state test positive in the last two weeks.
Our health and education reporter, Morgan Hughes, reported on this week’s record number of deaths, record number of hospitalizations, and Wyoming having the highest rate of vaccine hesitancy in the nation.
Victoria Eavis, our state politics reporter, covered the lead-up to next week’s special legislative session, which will look at bills proposing ways to skirt federal, local and business-imposed mandates that largely don’t even exist yet.
Among 20 bills that will be heard, just one promotes mitigation strategies for the spread of COVID, which has recently returned to Wyoming like we haven’t seen since the winter surge. And that proposal — a vaccine incentive program with $1,000 payouts — would only affect state employees.
The governor has made it clear that the state won’t impose any vaccine mandates, and its days of requiring masks are long gone.
That means that those orders will be coming either from the federal government — which the Legislature will be working hard to make sure doesn’t get enforced here — or from local bodies like city and town governments, businesses and medical facilities.
And while the courts and the news will likely soon be flooded with challenges to the big, federal mandates, I’m hoping we don’t see too much animosity towards local people who are acting in good faith, trying to protect their workers, families and friends.
More local regulation also means that the places, and the people, enforcing these mandates are a lot more visible in our community. A Casper nonprofit that recently imposed a vaccine mandate for people staying in its apartments has already had two demonstrations outside its offices, protesting the policy.
Community reporter Mary Steurer and I went to one of those demonstrations last weekend and talked to the people protesting, holding sparkly, patriotic signs calling for medical freedom and purporting to speak for the voiceless. Most of them said they weren’t convinced that the vaccines work, and said that they were worried that the people relying on the nonprofit would be in danger of losing that support if they didn’t want to get the shot.
Many of the protesters, most of them nurses or other employees at Wyoming Medical Center, said they’d either already quit their jobs or were waiting for the hospital’s Nov. 1 vaccination deadline to be let go.
They also said that without a job, they could spend more time protesting and trying to fight these mandates. A lot of them had already attended other demonstrations, at Casper College during a legislative meeting or across the street from the hospital when owner Banner Health announced its vaccine requirement for staff.
So in the next couple weeks, we may see our hospital staffing get a lot shorter than it already is. We might see a dozen bills protecting the unvaccinated pass, or the session might fizzle instead of bang. And we might — I hope not, but we might — see our numbers continue to rise.
If you know of any other local mandates coming down the pipe, let me know what to look out for at ellen.gerst@trib.com or (307) 266-0544.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.