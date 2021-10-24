Casper Notebook: When mandates get local

Among 20 bills that will be heard, just one promotes mitigation strategies for the spread of COVID, which has recently returned to Wyoming like we haven’t seen since the winter surge. And that proposal — a vaccine incentive program with $1,000 payouts — would only affect state employees.

The governor has made it clear that the state won’t impose any vaccine mandates, and its days of requiring masks are long gone.

That means that those orders will be coming either from the federal government — which the Legislature will be working hard to make sure doesn’t get enforced here — or from local bodies like city and town governments, businesses and medical facilities.

And while the courts and the news will likely soon be flooded with challenges to the big, federal mandates, I’m hoping we don’t see too much animosity towards local people who are acting in good faith, trying to protect their workers, families and friends.

More local regulation also means that the places, and the people, enforcing these mandates are a lot more visible in our community. A Casper nonprofit that recently imposed a vaccine mandate for people staying in its apartments has already had two demonstrations outside its offices, protesting the policy.