Casper Notebook: Your two cents on the 1-cent tax

Less than $200.

That’s how much the city estimates the average Casper family pays in the 1-cent tax every year.

That number is based on a lot of assumptions. The family is based on a national standard “purchasing unit” used to gauge changes in consumer prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that each unit spends around $60,000 a year — but that includes things like housing, groceries and other expenses that don’t fall under the 1-cent tax.

City Analyst Pete Meyers, who came up with that less-than-$200 estimate, said he figured that about a third of a typical family’s expenses are taxable. That would mean an average of $20,000 spent per year on taxable goods and services. Obviously, some spend much less than that, and some spend much more — but it’s a starting point.

Meyers also said the city estimates that about 80% of 1-cent revenue comes from Natrona County residents, while the other 20% comes from tourists, visitors and people stopping at a gas station as they pass through town.

But still, even with those generalizations in mind, this number helped me better understand the real cost of the 1-cent tax.

While there are still some who would say they’re against any kind of taxes, no matter what, most everyone in Natrona County knows what that penny sticker on cop cars and library books represents. You also get lower water and sewer rates, the city is quick to point out, because of the tax subsidizing those funds.

In addition, the tax goes to city-run amenities like pools, parks, buses, the rec center and Hogadon.

If you lose subsidies for big attractors like the events center, it may not be able to bring the big acts and state tournaments that in turn bring visitors and their wallets to Casper.

At a candidate forum for Casper City Council on Wednesday, even the most tax-averse candidates said they saw the value of the 1-cent tax. Their hangup wasn’t with the tax being collected so much as with how it’s spent — and who gets a say in that decision.

Last week, we got another taste of dissatisfaction with that decision-making process. Nonprofits found out from Oil City News that a long-standing community grant program funded by 1-cent wasn’t included in the plans for the next cycle of funding. Instead, the city proposed to just divvy up the $3 million to a handful of organizations it deemed in the most need.

They cited a 750-person survey that ranked nonprofits low on the priority list, but nonprofit leaders said most people don’t realize the services they provide until they need them themselves.

The city listened to the backlash from nonprofits and their supporters, and scrounged up $2.25 million by cutting a few other line items to restore that program. At the same time, the city also took $150,000 set aside for an armored vehicle for the police department and reallocated it to the Metro animal shelter.

So it’s not like the city makes these decisions without any input — it’s just that usually, people don’t care enough to give their opinions.

The 1-cent tax is on the ballot this fall, up for renewal for the 17th time. Historically — since 1974 — it’s passed by a pretty good margin. But several people I’ve talked to say that with anti-tax and general anti-government on the rise, or at least getting louder, the city may be more worried about the vote than usual.

Let me know your thoughts on the 1-cent tax, and whether you think that less-than-$200 estimate sounds right for a year of spending. You can reach me at ellen.gerst@trib.com or give me a ring at (307) 266-0544.