Casper nursing home has second-largest COVID-19 outbreak in state among long-term care facilities

Casper's Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness has reported 53 COVID-19 cases, 38 of whom are residents, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

A staff member was the first infection reported to the state, Sept. 8, health department spokeswoman Kim Deti said via email.

It's unclear how many cases are currently active in the nursing home, but the state has not marked the facility "resolved," meaning follow-up testing is still being done.

A call to the facility's administrator was not immediately returned Thursday.

The outbreak is the second-largest in a Wyoming long-term care facility and seems to have grown significantly since the first case was reported.

Two weeks ago, the state reported two Shepherd of the Valley residents and four staff members had tested positive for the virus.

Life Care Center of Cheyenne has reported 66 cases, 47 of whom are residents. Two weeks ago, that facility had nine resident and two staff cases of the virus.