Casper Oilers go 3-1 at Paul Eastridge Tournament over the weekend

The Casper Oilers American Legion baseball team went 3-1 at the Paul Eastridge Early Bird tournament over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Oilers (6-2) defeated Laramie 7-6 and followed with a 16-6 victory over Rock Springs. Against Laramie, Lane Pedersen pitched allowed one earned run and struck out five in five innings to get the win. Grant Nipper had a double and drove in two for the Oilers.

Casper followed with an 11-2 win over Evanston on Sunday before ending the weekend with an 11-8 loss to the Billings (Montana) Flyers. The Gillette Roughriders also went 3-1 in the round-robin tourney, followed by Billings (2-1), Laramie (2-2), Evanston (1-3) and Rock Springs (0-3).

The Oilers return to the diamond Tuesday when they host Cheyenne Post Six at Mike Lansing Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Oilers host Sheridan in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

