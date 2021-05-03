 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper Oilers go 3-1 at Paul Eastridge Tournament over the weekend
0 comments
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Casper Oilers go 3-1 at Paul Eastridge Tournament over the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

The Casper Oilers American Legion baseball team went 3-1 at the Paul Eastridge Early Bird tournament over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Oilers (6-2) defeated Laramie 7-6 and followed with a 16-6 victory over Rock Springs. Against Laramie, Lane Pedersen pitched allowed one earned run and struck out five in five innings to get the win. Grant Nipper had a double and drove in two for the Oilers.

Casper followed with an 11-2 win over Evanston on Sunday before ending the weekend with an 11-8 loss to the Billings (Montana) Flyers. The Gillette Roughriders also went 3-1 in the round-robin tourney, followed by Billings (2-1), Laramie (2-2), Evanston (1-3) and Rock Springs (0-3).

The Oilers return to the diamond Tuesday when they host Cheyenne Post Six at Mike Lansing Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Oilers host Sheridan in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

24-hour subway, restrictions to ease as NYC reopens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News