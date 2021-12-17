Casper organizations hosting donation drives, giveaways in days leading up to Christmas

With the holidays looming, local nonprofits and charities are still in need of food, gift and cash donations before Christmas.

And for those in need of help, there are still opportunities to get it.

‘Stuff the Van’ donation drive

Saturday is the last day to give to this year’s ‘Stuff the Van’ toy drive at the east-side Casper Walmart.

The annual charity event is hosted by Wyoming Food for Thought, with help from other local organizations. Toys, clothes and cash donations can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cash can also be donated online at tinyurl.com/StuffTheVan21.

Wyoming Food for Thought, Casper Housing Authority, Head Start, the Childhood Development Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming worked together to identify families in need for the drive. It’s expected to help 3,000 local children, according to the event’s Facebook Page.

Christmas food box drive-thru

Salvation Army Casper Corps and Joshua’s Storehouse and Distribution Center will be giving away free food from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Salvation Army’s Goodstein Center for Hope.

It’ll be organized the same way as the organizations’ Thanksgiving giveaway in November. Food boxes will be delivered via drive thru — no prior sign-up is required.

Community Christmas Meal and donation kits at Wyoming Rescue Mission

The Wyoming Rescue Mission is accepting donations Saturday and Sunday for care kits for its guests.

Requested items include:

toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, deodorant and bar soap);

washcloths; and

men and women’s socks and underwear, and sports bras.

Donations can be dropped off at 230 N. Park Street. They don’t need to be wrapped.

On Thursday at noon, the Mission is hosting its annual Community Christmas Meal. The free meal, also at its Park Street location, is open to the public.

Pay it Forward and Casper Area Christmas donation drive

Pay it Forward and Casper Area Christmas are still accepting gifts for kids of all ages for the groups’ annual drive.

Gifts and monetary donations can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dsasumo Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar, located at 320 W. First Street.

Both new and gently-used items are welcome, Britnay Keliner of Pay it Forward said in an email. They’re looking for everything from indoor and outdoor toys, to clothes and toiletries. Sixty families have already reached out for help, Kleiner said.

Families that signed up for gifts can pick up their items from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Hangar in Bar Nunn.

Families who are in need but didn’t sign up for the drive can still pick up items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Dsasmo, Kleiner said.

Free Christmas Trees at Poverty Resistance

Poverty Resistance is giving out free Christmas trees at its food pantry and thrift store at 450 S. Wolcott, according to its Facebook page.

Trees are limited to one per customer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.