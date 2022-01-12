Casper organizations to host all-day event offering free services for the homeless on Jan. 28

The Casper Housing Authority CARES and other local groups will host a number of free resources for homeless people Jan. 28 at The Good Food Hub, located at 420 W. First St.

Project Homeless Connect Natrona County, now in its sixth year, is an all-day event for anyone experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

There’ll be hot meals, haircuts and medical assistance, along with workforce, legal and housing services. The event will also offer help for homeless veterans.

Organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the event, as well as for the following donations:

soap bars, stick deodorant and washcloths;

combs, brushes and disposable razors;

toothbrushes and toothpaste;

menstrual pads; and

socks, travel-size flashlights and sleeping bags.

Donations can be dropped off at the Casper Housing Authority, located at 140 East K St., until Jan 27.

In past years, between 100 and 150 people have attended Project Homeless Connect, an organizer told the Star-Tribune in 2020.

Late January is also when Casper is due to conduct the federally mandated “point in time” homelessness count.

For one day every year, organizations that receive money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program gather data about the people experiencing homelessness in their communities.

Continuum of Care is the biggest federal program aimed at combating homelessness. The “point in time” count determines where that program’s money goes.

