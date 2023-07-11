East Yellowstone Highway, around 9:45 a.m., Parade Day. Two young girls are laid out on the sidewalk on a blanket, sunning themselves before the parade starts. Around them is a cacophony of noise and excitement; dogs, humans, engines, music.

Welcome to Casper on Parade Day 2023. If you live downtown, lucky you: sit out on your porch or front step. All you have to do is move your car. For the rest of the crowd, it’s a mad dash to the best spots. On Center Street, a Star-Tribune reporter spotted one woman sitting out at 7:20 a.m.

But back to Yellowstone. The classic Parade Day scenes play out, tales as old as time. You and your four kids need to find a good spot, which you’re trying to do, but there’s so many people on the sidewalks already that it’s hard to navigate with your stroller, chairs and umbrellas, not to mention the overflowing tote with sunscreen, hats and water bottles.

Of course, the closer to David Street Station, the better, because afterwards you and the kiddos are going to eat lunch and play on the splash pad.

Parade Day, needless to say, is not just an event: It’s a pastime. It’s a tradition. It’s what you do if you live anywhere close to Casper, no matter your age. It’s sunshine, chalk art, candy and Americana, all wrapped into one.

Second Street

Over here, you can hear Fleetwood Mac playing from the speakers. It’s much the same as its next door street neighbor, but maybe even more crowded. Lots of “Excuse me’s” and “Sorry!”

It’s a hot hour for businesses too. It’s before 10 in the morning. People want their coffees.

Before the crowd becomes too thick, you make a right onto Center Street.

Center Street

The vein that runs perpendicular to Second in the heart of Casper, Center is decidedly quieter, gentler, until you get to the fifth block, where it picks up.

One woman carries a child on her back. The little girl is falling off.

“Wrap your legs,” she instructs. “You gotta be a little koala.”

When you hit Frosty’s, a rush of cold air hits you — the door is propped open. Some people watch the parade from inside, shaded from the unrelenting summer sun and heavy air. Smart idea.

Just a few feet down, the Bluebird Restaurant is also busy, but their doors aren’t open. It’s just one guy who looks vaguely like Jack Sparrow sitting outside playing a synth piano. He’s singing a Frank Sinatra cover now, but in the interim he creates riffs and then sets them to repeat so he can sing over them.

The lawn in front of the rectory of St. Anthony’s is full of people; there’s lots of trees and good ledges to perch on. Two nuns are enjoying the parade across the street. There are more dogs along this stretch then there have been in previous blocks. They look hot but happy to be near so many people.

The streets teem with the crowd. They spill over into corners, alleyways, parks.

Collins Drive

Just down the road a bit are — wait for it — more people in lawn chairs and blankets or just sitting on the curb.

The sounds really start now. Sirens blare in uneven intervals, and you feel your brain subconsciously rising to attention, even though there are no emergencies. Because of your heightened attention, you notice bursts of Spanish conversation intermixed.

Gov. Mark Gordon rides by on a robin egg blue convertible. He’s calling to the crowd, remarking how smart they are for having chosen a shady spot to sit in.

What you don’t realize about the parade, however, is how much trash accumulates on the streets and sidewalks. Volunteers for the city walk by with buckets and grabber tools, picking up the pieces. One tells you that the parade is the biggest littering event of the year, and when there’s so much litter, it gets into the storm drainage and then into the river.

You see Chuck Gray and Megan Degenfelder walk by with their floats. Children and adults shriek in delight when they get sprayed with water.

Ninth Street

Along Ninth, the floats end, people get out. The people on the RE/MAX Real Estate float are spraying each other now, just for fun.

In the shade, the heat softens to a bearable level. The people here seem to be soaking in, rather than actively participating in, the parade. Maybe that’s because it’s quieter, or maybe they’re just too hot to be excited anymore, or maybe both.

Either way, you’re gonna go back down David Street and end where Second turns into Yellowstone. When you’re almost there, you run into a woman parking her car in one of the last available spots. She gets out and joins you on the sidewalk.

“I forgot they were having the parade today,” she says, but she’s laughing. She’s from Lander.

You both wish each other a good day before she turns and goes into Metro Coffee Company, and you continue on the sidewalk.