Casper passes anti-discrimination ordinance

Casper on Tuesday became the fourth city in Wyoming to adopt a non-discrimination ordinance.

The ordinance, which outlines specific punishments for bias-motivated crimes and acts of discrimination, was originally requested by Casper’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee. The committee told the council the measure would help Casper combat the widespread discrimination LGBTQ people and other minority groups face in the community.

The new law gives municipal judges the ability to sentence people for assault, battery and vandalism more harshly if those crimes were motivated by “hate or prejudice” toward another person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin or disability.

Under the ordinance, anyone convicted of such a crime could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

Ordinarily, the penalty for assault, battery and vandalism is a $750 fine for a first offense.

More than 20 audience members came forward to comment on the proposal.

While the ordinance’s first and second reading both received lots of engagement from the public, Tuesday's surpassed both by far. The public comment period lasted over two hours.

At times, disagreements escalated into outbursts. Members of the council had to intervene several times to cool the conversation down.

Confusion about the law and exactly what it would do was still widespread. Council members spent a majority of the public comment period fielding questions about how the ordinance works.

“There are folks in the room who want us to go through every what-about-ism of every possible scenario that could be potentially conjured up to again, try to call into question the content of the ordinance,” Amber Pollack, who represents Ward 1, said during the meeting. “But I would like to remind the public and I would like to remind the council that we've spent 18 months on this.”

The ordinance is based off another non-discrimination law adopted by Cheyenne in March. Cheyenne’s, meanwhile, takes after an ordinance passed by Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2020.

Laramie became the first city in Wyoming to adopt a nondiscrimination ordinance in 2015, which specifically targeted discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Jackson passed a similar law in 2018.

Casper’s goes beyond other municipal anti-discrimination laws in Wyoming by also banning discrimination in housing, employment and “places of public accommodation.” (Under the new law, those offenses are also punishable by fines of up to $750.)

There’s already recourse for victims of discrimination available on the federal level. People can submit complaints about housing discrimination to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for instance. But those can take years to be resolved.

The ordinance would give people a way to resolve discrimination cases locally, council members said Tuesday. In an October work session, City Attorney John Henley said that such cases could be decided by a municipal judge within six weeks, by his estimate.

Age was added in as another protected class during the ordinance’s first reading, which would have protected those 50 years and older from age-based discrimination. But the council ended up reversing course and scrubbing that language from the version adopted Tuesday. Council members indicated support for adding age back into the ordinance after conducting more research.