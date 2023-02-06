Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving.

The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.

Her daughter, Trudi Holthouse, called McMurry’s final years “the longest goodbye.”

Cars began filling the parking lot and lining nearby roads hours before the funeral service began. A slideshow of photos playing inside welcomed the hundreds of mourners who came from all over the state for one last farewell.

“It was a beautiful ceremony, just perfect for what Susie would have wanted,” said Judy Catchpole, her close friend.

The ceremony was sad, of course, Catchpole said, but there was also a sense of appreciation for all McMurry did to better her community — and especially her efforts to help children.

After finding success in the Jonah Field in the 1990s, the McMurrys donated many tens of millions of dollars to organizations benefiting Casper and the rest of Wyoming, including Wyoming Medical Center, the University of Wyoming, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Casper College and the Child Development Center of Natrona County.

McMurry volunteered much of her time — often upwards of 20 hours each week — at those same places for decades. She was particularly devoted to her work at Wyoming Medical Center.

“It went way beyond money. She was here and she was talking to people,” Mandy Cepeda, the spokesperson for Wyoming Medical Center, previously told the Star-Tribune. Members of many other groups close to McMurry's heart said the same.

The 5-foot-1 grandmother was a frequent sight around town, often sporting a smile — and a brightly colored scarf. She was known widely for her warmth, her kindness and her generosity.

“I’ll miss Susie an awful lot,” Catchpole said. “We were dear, dear friends for a long, long time. But I’m happy that she’s home with Mickey now.”

