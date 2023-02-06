Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving.
The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
Her daughter, Trudi Holthouse,
called McMurry’s final years “the longest goodbye.”
Cars line the streets outside of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Casper for Susie McMurry's funeral service on Monday.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Cars began filling the parking lot and lining nearby roads hours before the funeral service began. A slideshow of photos playing inside welcomed the hundreds of mourners who came from all over the state for one last farewell.
“It was a beautiful ceremony, just perfect for what Susie would have wanted,” said Judy Catchpole, her close friend.
The ceremony was sad, of course, Catchpole said, but there was also a sense of appreciation for all McMurry did to better her community — and especially her efforts to help children.
After finding success in the Jonah Field in the 1990s, the McMurrys donated many tens of millions of dollars to organizations benefiting Casper and the rest of Wyoming, including Wyoming Medical Center, the University of Wyoming, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Casper College and the Child Development Center of Natrona County.
McMurry volunteered much of her time — often upwards of 20 hours each week — at those same places for decades. She was particularly devoted to her work at Wyoming Medical Center.
“It went way beyond money. She was here and she was talking to people,” Mandy Cepeda, the spokesperson for Wyoming Medical Center, previously told the Star-Tribune. Members of many other groups close to McMurry's heart said the same.
The 5-foot-1 grandmother was a frequent sight around town, often sporting a smile — and a brightly colored scarf. She was known widely for her warmth, her kindness and her generosity.
“I’ll miss Susie an awful lot,” Catchpole said. “We were dear, dear friends for a long, long time. But I’m happy that she’s home with Mickey now.”
PHOTOS: Susie McMurry through the years
Wyoming Rescue Mission
Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, poses for a photo with Susie McMurry in October 2018 during the dedication of the Park Street Center. The new building also includes classrooms and a computer center.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Mick McMurry - UW
Mick and Susie McMurry pose for a photograph in the McMurry Family UW Legacy Hall at the University of Wyoming's Gateway Center in 2014.
University of Wyoming
Susie McMurry
Susie McMurry and her late husband, Mickey, established their foundation more than two decades ago and have supported numerous causes. Susie has been a prominent supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Wyoming Medical Center.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
University of Wyoming Pep Rally
Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl laughs with donor Susie McMurry and fans during a pep rally on June 20, 2019 at David Street Station in Casper. Bohl later spoke at the event and introduced three football players the team recruited from Casper.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
YMCA grand opening
Casper Mayor Kenyne Humphrey watches as Susie McMurry talks in January 2017 during the NERD YMCA of Natrona County grand opening celebration. The McMurry Foundation helped make the new YMCA possible.
Elysia Conner, Star-Tribune
McMurry West Tower
Susie McMurry, middle, smiles while cutting the ribbing Saturday during a ceremony at the new NERD Health and Wellness Center at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. The brand new facility aims to promote health within the community through a selection of programs and memberships.
Jenna VonHofe, Star-Tribune
Mick McMurry
Casper businessman Mick McMurry and his wife Susie are pictured during a ceremony announcing a gift of $5 million from Mick and Susie McMurry and John and Mari Ann Martin to the University of Wyoming on May 6, 2005, in Laramie. The gift helped pay for new athletic facilities at UW as well as improvements to War Memorial Stadium. The new playing surface at War Memorial was renamed Jonah Field.
File | Star-Tribune
Susie McMurry
Mick and Susie McMurry sign their names on the final beam to be installed in University of Wyoming’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in September 2013. The McMurry Foundation donated $6 million to the project.
University of Wyoming
Mick McMurry
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Wildcatter Stadium Club & Suites at War Memorial Stadium in September 2010. Featured are Mick and Susie McMurry, John and Mari Ann Martin, and former University of Wyoming President Tom Buchanan, among others.
UW Athletics
Mick McMurry
University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman, John and Mari Ann Martin, and Mick and Susie McMurry at the grand opening of the Wildcatter Stadium Club & Suites in September 2010.
UW Athletics
Mick McMurry
Mick and Susie McMurry walk off the court at the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014 in Laramie after they were recognized for their contribution to help renovate the arena.
File | Star-Tribune
Susie McMurry
Susie McMurry sits for a portrait Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her home in Casper.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Mick McMurry
Mick and Susie McMurry stand for a portrait March 27, 2013 at the Nerd Gas building in Casper.
File | Star-Tribune
Week in Photos, Feb. 6
Susie McMurry, right, hugs fellow campaign co-chair Peter Wold after the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 that the Casper Family YMCA will be building a new, $14 million facility. The new facility will be adjacent to the existing building and include a fieldhouse and fitness center. A second phase of construction will eventually add a new pool and child care center. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
McMurry Foundation
Susie and Mick McMurry pose in Mick's office in April 2013 in Casper. The McMurrys started the McMurry Foundation to invest in community projects.
Dan Cepeda file, Star-Tribune
Susie McMurry
Susie McMurry is a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. A graduate of the University of Wyoming, she taught first grade at Crest Hill Elementary in Casper and now is a full-time, active volunteer with at least 10 nonprofit agencies in Casper, many of which provide services specifically to children. She was the chairman of the United Way of Natrona County fund drive that raised $1.25 million for 28 agencies in the county.
Foundation gives $200K to United Way
Susie McMurry, 2007 chairperson for the United Way of Natrona County annual fundraising campaign, celebrates with United Way of Natrona County board member Jean Davies after a press conference on Wednesday morning in Casper. The United Way of Natrona County took in a record $1.5 million dollars in donations for 2007. Photo by Dan Cepeda, Star-Tribune
Helping others fulfills her
Susie McMurry watches as children perform a skit at the Child Development Center of Natrona County in Casper. McMurry volunteers for several organizations in Casper. Photo by Dan Cepeda, Star-Tribune.
More than 900 honor Susie McMurry
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming's 6th annual Award and Recognition Breakfast was held on the floor of the Casper Events Center in August 2004. Pictured are Tom Stroock, left, and Susie McMurry, who received special recognition. Photo by Sarah Beth Barnett/Casper Star-Tribune.
