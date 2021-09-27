Casper Police announce death of Lt. Dan Dundas

The Casper Police Department on Monday evening announced the unexpected death of Lt. Dan Dundas.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and those who were blessed to know him," a post on the department's Facebook page states. "Out of respect to his loved ones and our department family, no further details will be released at this time."

Dundas was a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School, according to a 2019 department Facebook post announcing his promotion to lieutenant. He attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in 2008.

That same year, he became a Casper police officer. He quickly racked up a series of awards and commendations. As of 2019, he had been awarded seven certificates of commendation, one letter of merit, the Life-Saving Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Police Service Cross with combat distinction and two Unit Commendation Awards.

Dundas was the department's 2011 Officer of the Year and the 2015 Sergeant of the Year.