Casper Police announce death of Lt. Dan Dundas

The Casper Police Department on Monday evening announced the unexpected death of Lt. Dan Dundas.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and those who were blessed to know him," a post on the department's Facebook page states. "Out of respect to his loved ones and our department family, no further details will be released at this time."
Dundas was a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School, according to a 2019 department Facebook post announcing his promotion to lieutenant. He attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in 2008.
That same year, he became a Casper police officer. He quickly racked up a series of awards and commendations. As of 2019, he had been awarded seven certificates of commendation, one letter of merit, the Life-Saving Medal, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Police Service Cross with combat distinction and two Unit Commendation Awards.
Dundas was the department's 2011 Officer of the Year and the 2015 Sergeant of the Year.
In 2011, Dundas and firefighter Craig Kidder were honored for rescuing a 14-year-old girl who had jumped from a Casper bridge into the North Platte River. Dundas and Kidder both went into the water after the girls, despite the fact that it was cold and running high with spring runoff. The girl survived.
“I didn’t think too much in the moment,” he told the Star-Tribune at the time. “But it’s like, ‘What if my kid fell in the river?’ I don’t know anybody who could watch a person drowning without doing anything.”
Afterward, he went home and changed clothes. Then he finished his shift.
“Every cop, every firefighter in this town, not one of them would have let that girl drown without doing something,” he said.
Dundas became one of the public faces of the department through a series of videos. He often appeared in videos and social media posts seeking wanted suspects. Other videos were light-hearted, as when he and another officer tried to eat Carolina reaper peppers or the time he starred as a suspect in the department's Lip Sync Challenge.
In July 2015, Dundas shot and killed a man while authorities were serving a search warrant at a Casper home. An investigation later determined the shooting was justified and the man had been armed with a loaded pistol.
Dundas also participated in various police community outreach programs. For example, in 2017, he led a police briefing at a downtown Casper coffee shop that was open to the public.
After the department announced Dundas' death on Monday, several other emergency response agencies offered their condolences including Casper Fire-EMS, the Natrona County Fire District and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.