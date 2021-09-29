 Skip to main content
Casper police collecting donations for Dundas family
Casper police collecting donations for Dundas family

Dundas memorial

A memorial for Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas, who passed away Monday, outside the department on Tuesday. 

The Casper Police Department is collecting donations to help the family of Lt. Dan Dundas, who died unexpectedly earlier this week. 

The department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that they had received "countless requests" from people looking to help Dundas' family. 

Casper remembers Lt. Dan Dundas for compassion, helpfulness and community outreach

Those who would like to donate can bring money or checks made out to the Wyoming Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #6 to the department's front desk at 201 N. David St. during business hours, or can mail donations to the same address.

Casper Police announce death of Lt. Dan Dundas

The money will go towards helping the lieutenant's family "in this immediate time of need," the department said. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

