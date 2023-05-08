Community members are invited to join local law enforcement for food, music and games at the third annual Casper Police Department block party next week.

Officers will be hosting the celebration the evening of May 16 in honor of Police Week, the department said Monday.

There will be hamburgers and hot dogs, hopscotch, contests, raffles and a DJ on David Street in front of the Hall of Justice from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Police Week is a full week surrounding Peace Officer Memorial Day.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which it falls as National Police Week, the Casper Police Department said on its website.

It was established as a joint resolution of Congress that same year, the statement said. National Police Week gives special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

In Casper, the city honors Peace Officer Memorial Day with a ceremonial lowering of the flags in front of the Hall of Justice and City Hall.

"This brief, but meaningful ceremony remembers those Casper Police Officers lost in the line of duty," the statement said.

Thin blue line ribbons are available to the public at the police station, the statement said.

Patrol vehicles will also have blue ribbons on their antennas for the duration of next week, and officers will be allowed to wear black bands on their badges in remembrance of the fallen.

In 2021, the Casper Police Department held the inaugural block party with over 1,000 people attending.