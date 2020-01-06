Casper Police Department hopes to recruit locals to its ranks

Police officers fanned out across City Hall’s lobby Monday morning, flanking folding tables lined with informational brochures. The Casper Police Department is hiring, and they’re looking to put more locals in uniform.

“We want to hire local people,” officer Alyssa Baedke explained while laying out pamphlets before the career fair officially began. The career fair was the first of two the department held during the day.

Baedke said the agency has held remote testings all over the country, from Pennsylvania to Idaho, hoping to recruit new officers. But despite the wide net, most new hires will be Wyoming natives.

Nick Tennant is hoping to be among them. He recently graduated from Casper College with a degree in criminal justice. When he began his studies his goal was to eventually work for the Department of Homeland Security.

He’s since reevaluated those goals and is now looking for something more local.

“You see police officers as upstanding citizens and they’re really good at connecting with people,” Tennant said.

The Casper native is excited for the opportunity to be among that cohort and serve the community he grew up in.