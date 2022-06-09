Casper Police Department in search of volunteers for chaplain program

Wanted: spiritual and emotional support.

The Casper Police Department is currently searching for eight volunteers as part of the department’s newly introduced chaplaincy program.

“For us to render good public services, for us to make and achieve worthwhile public safety goals, we need the help of our community,” Police Chief Keith McPheeters said in a video released on the department’s website. “The amount of stress that our people are facing and the amount of traumatic experiences they’re seeing are becoming overwhelming to a lot of people. We’re just trying to help see if we can ease some of that burden that our officers and our civilian employees carry.”

Of the chosen chaplains, individuals will alternate throughout a two-month cycle and remain on-call during their designated week. When needed, the chaplain will provide mental and spiritual support to officers experiencing difficult events.

In an attempt to create relationships with the staff, chaplains will also put in eight hours a month spending time with the department and potentially accompanying officers on ride-alongs. Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said that the department anticipated that the pre-established relationships would extend the effectiveness of the program.

“[Staff] will have somebody already that they feel like they can trust, they can call, they can confide in and just get that emotional and spiritual support,” Ladd said.

The program aids in the department’s efforts to improve mental well-being among staff.

“Mental health for law enforcement has really taken a spotlight in the nation, but also here locally,” Ladd said. “This was something that is kind of traditional in a sense for law enforcement as a whole nationwide… so we really felt like that would be a really great tool to add to our toolbox in the ways that we can support the mental health of our employees.”

A similar volunteer-based program was previously part of the department around 20 years ago. This spring, the decision was made to reintroduce chaplains.

The department is still taking applications from interested volunteers and is looking for people with experience in a spiritual leadership position. A specific religion being practiced isn’t required. Before the volunteer is officially introduced to the program, they’ll undergo a background check as well.

“We’re asking the public to come forward and to volunteer to serve the great men and women of this police department,” McPheeters said. “It’s our hope that this will be something that our community will stand for and render this service to our employees.”

Those interested in volunteering for the program or finding more information can visit casperpolice.org/chaplains.

