Casper Police Department salaries to increase July 2021

“There is a kind of evolving dialogue on defunding police departments. Taking money from police and building up programs that might be able to offer an alternative service,” McPheeters said. “So let’s acknowledge that that dialogue is going on.”

He said in order for police departments to have the best officers who meet the standards of the public, he needs to be able to recruit them. Part of that comes down to how much in salary he can offer those candidates.

“At the same time that they’re saying to reduce police budgets, they’re also putting the burden on us to only have the best working for us,” McPheeters said. “The only way to do that is to out-recruit other professions that are trying to woo those same high-caliber candidates.”

He continued, “It is a very problematic road to go down if we’re telling police departments you should only have the best of the best working for you in this very difficult job, and then out of the same discussion saying we don’t want to pay you to do that.”

Recruiting new officers has been among McPheeters’ top priorities since he joined the department in late 2017.

Having an understaffed department, he said, makes it harder for officers to be proactive rather than reactive in enforcing laws in the community.