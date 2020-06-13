Casper Police Department salaries to increase July 2021

The Casper Police Department will have the highest paid officers in Wyoming starting next summer, under a new department pay schedule recently approved by the Casper City Council.
The changes to police officer salaries won’t be implemented until at least July 2021, as the city of Casper faces a bleak budget outlook for the coming year.
The city’s 2021 fiscal year budget has taken deep cuts and been padded with reserves to balance a nearly $3 million deficit — a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s toll on the economy at large.
A study on city employee pay across all departments was already well underway before the novel coronavirus arrived in Wyoming, having been initiated last May. That study ultimately showed most of the city’s positions are paid at or above market rate, but the consultants did suggest a number of changes to how the city structures its pay scale. The bulk of those recommendations won’t be implemented until July 2021.
For the police department specifically, the improvements to officer pay are the most recent in a string of changes Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters has supported to better recruit and retain officers, which he has said is a problem for police departments across the U.S.
Casper’s police department had 12 vacancies as of Thursday, though a handful of those won’t be filled until at least 2021 regardless of the department’s recruiting efforts, as the department’s standard 109-employee budget has been reduced to 104 for the 2021 fiscal year amid the city’s financial stresses.
Under the new model being implemented next July, a starting police officer will make no less than $56,222 a year in Casper — or an hourly rate of $27.03. Currently the starting rate sits around $25 an hour, McPheeters said.
But the new model does more than affect officer starting pay. An officer being paid according to this new plan would have seven pay steps they could earn. An officer with more experience or expertise could be hired at a level three or a level four, for example, rather than the first level. This improves the department’s ability to recruit experienced candidates, McPheeters explained.
Officers who reach level seven of that scale will earn almost $72,000 a year.
But that is not the highest level of pay an officer could earn.
Last May, McPheeters implemented (with City Council approval) a plan to create new positions within the department giving officers opportunities to earn more money. Previously, officer pay would top out after five years with the department.
One of those new positions will survive into the new model — the position of “Master Police Officer.”
That position incentivizes professional development and taking on additional responsibilities by assigning points to different duties or activities an officer could perform. An officer becomes a Master Police Officer when they have earned the requisite number of points.
That position is also broken into steps in the new model. The lowest amount an officer in that program could earn is $68,380 a year. The most is $84,807 a year.
McPheeters said he believes the Master Police Officer program is what sets the department apart from others in the region.
“That almost $85,000, plus overtime … certainly nobody in Wyoming can touch that, that a police officer could achieve that level of pay,” he said.
Since implementing a trial of that program last year, 14 officers have achieved Master Police Officer status.
“Before that master police officer position, they were going to be tapped out at $30.31 for the rest of their careers,” McPheeters said. The nearly $85,000 salary in that position will not be applicable until July 2021.
McPheeters acknowledged the movement to defund police departments that has come out of nationwide protests against the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, and how an increase in departmental pay could be perceived amid that discussion.
“There is a kind of evolving dialogue on defunding police departments. Taking money from police and building up programs that might be able to offer an alternative service,” McPheeters said. “So let’s acknowledge that that dialogue is going on.”
He said in order for police departments to have the best officers who meet the standards of the public, he needs to be able to recruit them. Part of that comes down to how much in salary he can offer those candidates.
“At the same time that they’re saying to reduce police budgets, they’re also putting the burden on us to only have the best working for us,” McPheeters said. “The only way to do that is to out-recruit other professions that are trying to woo those same high-caliber candidates.”
He continued, “It is a very problematic road to go down if we’re telling police departments you should only have the best of the best working for you in this very difficult job, and then out of the same discussion saying we don’t want to pay you to do that.”
Casper police chief: 'What happened in Minneapolis is not a representation of your police department'
Recruiting new officers has been among McPheeters’ top priorities since he joined the department in late 2017.
Having an understaffed department, he said, makes it harder for officers to be proactive rather than reactive in enforcing laws in the community.
“Right now where we’re at, we only have enough officers because of unfilled vacancies, to kind of be reactive in nature to crime rather than where we want to be, is to have the ability to prevent crime,” he said.
McPheeters said he believes the new pay scale will help attract new people to the force but stressed retaining officers is just as crucial. With the new stepped pay scale, McPheeters said officers will be able to find more opportunities for upward mobility within the department, making succession planning easier as well.
While the police department will see an increase to its budget to implement this new model beginning July 2021, the department was not immune from the many cuts the city had to make to its budget for the coming year.
The department had anticipated receiving $3.4 million to begin saving for a new police headquarters. That project has been postponed amid the city’s current financial strife.
Morgan Hughes
