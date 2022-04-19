Casper police expected to move into new building this year

The Casper police are likely getting a new home this year.

The department is looking to move its headquarters to the eight-story Casper Business Center, a large office building about a block south of its current office, City Manager Carter Napier confirmed on Tuesday.

Mayor Ray Pacheco is expected to call a special city council meeting next week to discuss the sale, Napier said. They'll have details on the price of the building at that time.

The building, on West First Street, is owned by Wyoming Financial Properties.

Police now share the Hall of Justice on David Street with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, and have long complained of a lack of adequate space.

City Manager Carter Napier previously told the Star-Tribune the building's sale "should hopefully be done by the end of the calendar year."

Bob Moberly of WERCS, the parent company of Wyoming Financial, declined to comment on the potential sale Tuesday.

The final purchase agreement, with the agreed-upon sale amount, will have to be approved by the city council before the sale is made final. Then, there will be renovations done before police can move in.

Now, the business center is home to several offices and is attached to a covered parking garage that Napier said will also be part of the sale.

Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said the department outgrew their rented space in the first floor and basement of the Hall of Justice "years and years ago," and that the building wasn't built to support the advanced technology the department is using these days.

Casper police lease several other buildings across town, including their dispatch center and evidence warehouse, which Ladd said they hope to bring under one roof in the new space. She declined to confirm the potential location of the new headquarters on Tuesday.

