Casper police, fire facility plans face uncertain future amid economic downturn

The Casper Police department, around 210 strong, is operating out of a facility meant for 100.
Employees are crammed into offices, some using spare closets for extra room. After outgrowing its rented offices on the first floor of the Hall of Justice, the department has been forced to rent four other spaces across town: a property and evidence garage, a shooting range, a satellite operations center and a dispatch facility. And the agency is not alone — a 2019 analysis found that Casper’s Fire-EMS Administration and Station No. 1 is around 11,000 square feet too small.
Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said this isn’t just an issue of police officers or firefighters rubbing too many elbows at work. It’s actually making these vital city services less efficient.
Before the coronavirus pandemic put capital spending in Casper on hold, plans to relocate and improve facilities for both police and fire departments were moving along slowly but surely.
Now, with the city in financial recovery mode, officials are struggling to find a way to resume big projects while keeping the city running day-to-day.
“I’m hoping that we can have our police officers in a new facility in five years,” Casper City Manager Carter Napier said. “That might sound like a long time, but when you consider the time frame necessary to build a facility like that, that’s not a single construction season. That’s going to be multiple construction seasons.”
If Napier’s projections are correct, there are still a few years before Casper Fire-EMS or police officers can start packing their desks into bankers boxes. But for departments who have been growing out of 1970s-era digs practically since moving in, that day can’t come fast enough.
“We have exhausted our options in our current operating environment,” Ladd said. “We have renovated endlessly, found every area of the space to make useful — but we have run out of options.”
Ladd said the off-site property and evidence facility is a garage with no heat, air conditioning or air filtration. Staff also spend hours each day moving evidence, and themselves, to and from the department’s five separate facilities, making do with a decentralized system that makes it harder to move through cases. At the Hall of Justice facility, there's just one small meeting room for all 210 employees, one report-writing room and one small lobby shared by victims, suspects and staff.
Initial survey research for both police and fire facilities determined that renovations to their current spaces wouldn’t be enough to improve working conditions. While no site has been officially considered for the fire station yet, developers for the police project are considering the former Sears building in the Eastridge Mall, the Casper Star-Tribune office, an addition to the Hall of Justice or an entirely new building on a site to be determined. Besides the cost of that research, very few dollars have actually been spent on addressing these needs.
Plans for big-ticket budget items including the police headquarters and a new Fire Station No.1 with administrative space require public support for a countywide special purpose excise tax. That’s the first hurdle — getting voters from all parts of Natrona County to pass a tax for facilities that primarily serve the city of Casper. The second, of course, is the economic downturn spurred by the pandemic. There was no way, Napier said, that officials could ask the electorate to vote for an additional tax while many were already hurting financially.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel said these setbacks haven’t taken police and fire projects off the table, it’s just slowed their progress. His top priority in the meantime is making sure essential city services are funded enough to continue operating. Once that’s taken care of, the city can focus on recovery while vaccines roll out and businesses are permitted to return to their pre-pandemic operations.
“If businesses aren’t open and not making revenue, then the taxes aren’t being generated,” Freel said. “So we need to get businesses back open and get back to some sort of normal. Whatever the new normal is, we just have to get back to it.”
Both Freel and Napier are hopeful that CARES Act funding, which is allocated by the state, will come to the rescue and help the city recoup some of its losses from unexpected pandemic expenses. According to Freel, Casper spent somewhere between $25,000 and $50,000 on personal protective equipment (PPE) at the start of the pandemic. On top of that, Freel said funds from the existing budget were used to pay staff to stay home and to man quarantine facilities set up across the city.
Smaller cuts, such as temporarily shutting down the recreation center and keeping some municipal pools closed during the summer, helped the city weather the storm according to Napier. One-cent allocations were also reduced by about 20% for services including public transit, the Wyoming Rescue Mission and the library.
But the city, after careful discussion, also slashed $9.5 million from its capital spending plan, including significant allocations for police and fire construction projects.
Under a new city council policy, Napier said, capital spending for big projects will only be given the go-ahead when the city already has the money on hand. With a halt on spending in 2020, the city will have last year’s revenue to draw upon when making plans during budget discussions this spring. And although the city brought in less sales tax revenue last year than it anticipated pre-coronavirus, that revenue is actually more than officials expected while making budget cuts after the pandemic hit. But funding construction for a new police headquarters or fire station is going to take a lot more than one (below-average) year of sales tax revenue.
Even as vaccines roll out across the state and Gov. Mark Gordon begins loosening business restrictions, starting with lifting the statewide curfew for on-site service, Napier says there’s a long road ahead. Economic recovery is one thing, but there’s also a series of public and council votes needed to approve funding and action for pretty much every step of these projects.