Casper police, fire facility plans face uncertain future amid economic downturn

Plans for big-ticket budget items including the police headquarters and a new Fire Station No.1 with administrative space require public support for a countywide special purpose excise tax. That’s the first hurdle — getting voters from all parts of Natrona County to pass a tax for facilities that primarily serve the city of Casper. The second, of course, is the economic downturn spurred by the pandemic. There was no way, Napier said, that officials could ask the electorate to vote for an additional tax while many were already hurting financially.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel said these setbacks haven’t taken police and fire projects off the table, it’s just slowed their progress. His top priority in the meantime is making sure essential city services are funded enough to continue operating. Once that’s taken care of, the city can focus on recovery while vaccines roll out and businesses are permitted to return to their pre-pandemic operations.

“If businesses aren’t open and not making revenue, then the taxes aren’t being generated,” Freel said. “So we need to get businesses back open and get back to some sort of normal. Whatever the new normal is, we just have to get back to it.”