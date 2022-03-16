Casper police investigating armed robbery at Eastridge Mall

Casper police warned residents Wednesday to avoid the area around the Eastridge Mall while they were investigating a reported armed robbery at one of its stores, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect had not been found as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police described him as a man between the ages of 17 and 24, and between 5'10" and 6'2" tall with an "average build."

At the time of the incident, police said, he was seen at Zumiez wearing a hoodie and medical mask.

Police said there were no reported injuries connected to the incident. Officers cleared the scene at the mall around 4 p.m.

Those with information can call the department at (307) 235-8278.

More information will be made public as the investigation goes on, police said.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

