Casper police recieve 'large influx' of clinic arson suspect tips, but still no answers

Casper police have received a “large influx” of tips related to an arson at a planned abortion clinic following the release of surveillance footage of the May incident.

None of the tips have led to a breakthrough in the investigation yet, police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said Monday.

The Casper Police Department is working the case with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the ATF is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with potentially pertinent information can contact the ATF at (307) 633-9400.

The clinic was set to open this month, but the fire may delay that by “about six months,” clinic founder Julie Burkhart told Rewire News Group last week. Burkhart initially estimated the damage would only cause a delay of “several weeks,” but told Rewire that the repairs “will be more work than we had to do initially.”

Burkhart previously told the Star-Tribune that the clinic was looking into other options that may allow them to offer some reproductive health care before the clinic on Second Street can open. That may include temporarily using other spaces around Casper, she said. The clinic, run by Burkhart’s Wellspring Health Access, has reportedly seen an uptick in donations following the arson.

Footage released on June 7 by the Casper Police Department appears to show a white woman in a hooded sweatshirt and surgical mask walk into the clinic with a gas can. The department also released images showing parts of the suspect’s face.

“We received a large influx of tips based off of the images and video released to the public, all of which are being followed up on,” Ladd said. “However, none have yielded results impacting the investigation thus far.”

After the release, Burkhart said she was optimistic the photos and video would help lead to an arrest.

“The images are pretty good,” she said. “I would really like to see justice.”

Ladd said the department has no plans to release any other footage or pictures from the multiple cameras in and around the clinic unless the “investigation warrants doing so.”

The arson came shortly after the news of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned this month. If it is, Wyoming’s trigger bill, passed this spring, would go into effect and ban abortion in the state.

Burkhart said that even if that happens, she still plans to open the clinic and offer other services — including OB/GYN, family planning and gender-affirming care. Before the fire, her crew had been working on putting “finishing touches” on the building and had moved some equipment inside.

