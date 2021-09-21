Casper police seek information on missing man

Star-Tribune staff
Casper police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 39-year-old man.
Darren Thunehorst was last seen at the end of August at his former address on A Street in Casper.
Police say Thunehorst is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Thunehorst is asked at call Casper police at 307-235-8278.
