Casper police seek information on missing man
Casper police seek information on missing man

  • Updated
Darren Thunehorst

Darren Thunehorst

 Casper Police Department

Casper police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 39-year-old man.

Darren Thunehorst was last seen at the end of August at his former address on A Street in Casper. 

Police say Thunehorst is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on Thunehorst is asked at call Casper police at 307-235-8278.

