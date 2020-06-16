Casper pools set to open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Casper plans to reopen several of its pools beginning next week.

The Casper Family Aquatic Center, which closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen Monday.

Set to open the same day are Mike Sedar Aqua Park and Marion Kreiner Pool. The opening of those facilities has been delayed due to the pandemic.

The openings come with restrictions, including on the number of people who can use the pools at any one time. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, which is indoors, will have an 80-person limit. Mike Sedar will cap visitors at 100. Marion Kreiner will allow 40 in the pool and 23 on the splash pad.

The city is asking people to maintain six-foot distances.

Pools will be cleaned every two hours. For aquatic center, patrons will be asked to leave, but can return without paying.

The city did not announce openings for Paradise Valley and Washington pools.

