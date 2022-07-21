Casper pregnancy center operations won't change under Wyoming's abortion ban

A Casper pregnancy center will not change any of its services following the reversal of landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade last month.

True Care Women’s Resource Center can’t refer patients for abortions, said CEO Jessica Baxter, or abortifacient medications. Their staff present abortion as one of three options, along with adoption and keeping the child, for pregnant women who come to their office. That isn’t set to change once Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban goes into effect, likely sometime this month.

“True Care, as a 501©3 nonprofit organization does not take a particular stance regarding political decisions and laws, including the recent Supreme Court decision,” a statement from the center’s board says.

Already, Baxter said, the vast majority of Wyoming women have to travel out of the state to obtain an abortion. In that sense, she said, the Roe decision only slightly limits abortion access in the state, which had just one clinic in Jackson actively providing the service before the ruling.

True Care doesn’t help its clients find a clinic or out-of-state provider, nor does it provide a list of providers to those who decide to seek an abortion. Staff can direct clients to OB-GYN offices in the area so clients can “have those conversations with a local doctor,” according to Baxter.

It’s unclear whether the organization could find itself in legal trouble for even presenting abortion as an option to clients when it does become illegal in Wyoming, Baxter said.

Under the state’s trigger law, any abortion other than those needed to save the mother’s life or resulting from rape or incest would be prohibited. Anyone who receives or provides an abortion could potentially be charged with a felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years, according to the law, which is expected to go into effect soon due to Roe’s reversal.

“This law really doesn’t effect what we do,” Baxter said. “We just have to make sure we’re not violating Wyoming law.”

The “great majority” of True Care’s clients come into the office during their first trimester, Baxter said. Last year, the center saw about 300 pregnant women and worked with more than 500 people when you factor in fathers, children and other family members.

In recent years, more women seem to be set on abortion when they come to True Care, Baxter said.

“My sense would be that each year it does increase,” she said. “Adoption is probably the one we see the least often.”

The center, on South Poplar Street in Casper, has recently been the site for two abortion rights protests. A group of around 60 people gathered on the sidewalk outside to protest the day Roe v. Wade was overturned, and another smaller group participated in a national day of protests last week.

The protesters haven’t contacted True Care directly, Baxter said, but she learned of both protests from others before they happened.

“The protests have been respectful and peaceful, what more can we ask for?” she said. “As an American I want my right to do express my beliefs, they have every right to do that as well.”