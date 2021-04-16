Casper Pride gearing up for biggest year yet

“Casper Pride is arguably the biggest Pride in Wyoming; we do attract a lot of people,” said Out in Wyoming founder Gage Williams, who helps plan many of the weekend’s events. “People are excited, people got it on their calendar. A lot of other Prides aren’t happening … people want those spaces to come and just be themselves.”

The five-day slate of events is packed, Williams said, to make sure there’s something for everyone — especially those making the trip to Casper specifically for Pride. Attendees can find art-making, dancing, drag performances and real, live community.

Saturday’s main event has a new home this year at David Street Station, where there will be vendors (most to be determined) and performers (who can apply by May 14) during the day. Pollock said the event has grown rapidly in the last six years, and the new venue is a step up from previous years when Pride was held in various parks around Casper.

David Street Station is bigger and more expensive, but Pollock said Casper Pride has been “crazy fortunate” to receive lots of unexpected donations this year, including several from out of state.

