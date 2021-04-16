Casper Pride gearing up for biggest year yet

After a year marked by isolation, Casper Pride is gearing up to bring the LGBTQ community together again.
The group announced last week that this year’s Pride will be held from June 9-13, with the main event at David Street Station for the first time.
Last year, big plans for Casper Pride’s fifth annual event were dashed — like everything else — by the pandemic. Instead, the organization held a drive-thru event at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, put on a virtual documentary screening and posted on its Facebook page every day in June to keep the spirit somewhat alive.
“We were planning these big things, and it was just pretty devastating to have it come crashing down,” Casper Pride Chair Mallory Pollock said.
This year, Pollock said they’re sweeping 2020 under the rug and going back to an all in-person event. In 2019, she said the event drew around 1,200 attendees from nine states and 13 Wyoming towns. The theme for 2021 is “Reimagine,” and the event itself has been appropriately reimagined — with new venues and activities that Casper Pride hopes will make it the biggest year yet.
“Casper Pride is arguably the biggest Pride in Wyoming; we do attract a lot of people,” said Out in Wyoming founder Gage Williams, who helps plan many of the weekend’s events. “People are excited, people got it on their calendar. A lot of other Prides aren’t happening … people want those spaces to come and just be themselves.”
The five-day slate of events is packed, Williams said, to make sure there’s something for everyone — especially those making the trip to Casper specifically for Pride. Attendees can find art-making, dancing, drag performances and real, live community.
Saturday’s main event has a new home this year at David Street Station, where there will be vendors (most to be determined) and performers (who can apply by May 14) during the day. Pollock said the event has grown rapidly in the last six years, and the new venue is a step up from previous years when Pride was held in various parks around Casper.
David Street Station is bigger and more expensive, but Pollock said Casper Pride has been “crazy fortunate” to receive lots of unexpected donations this year, including several from out of state.
At night on Saturday, there will be an all-ages dance at ART321 and a drag show featuring performers coming up from Denver. Pollock said the show is a huge fundraiser for Pride and sells out every year.
On Sunday, the final day, Occasions by Cory is set to host a drag church service — a new addition to this year’s lineup. One of the queens, Pollock said, is part of a church in Colorado and plans on holding the service with Reverend Dee Lundberg of Casper’s United Church of Christ.
Lundburg said she’s done a Pride service on Sundays in years past, but this marks the first time it’s an official part of the event. The United Church of Christ has played host to Casper’s PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbian and Gays) chapter since before Lundberg arrived 13 years ago.
“I think symbolically, a church being involved is hugely important,” Lundberg said, “especially a Christian church, because many Christians have been so damaging. A lot of these folks have come from a church that would not accept them as they are, and would not affirm them as anything but less than.”
A “pride drive” is also scheduled for Sunday, where people can decorate their cars for a caravan from City Park to Conwell Park. There’s no street parade or march this year, Pollock said, but people liked last year’s drive-through well enough it gave the group the idea to do something similar again.
The week will kick off on Wednesday, June 9 with a community dinner hosted at Wyoming Food For Thought’s Good Food Hub downtown. The dinner is a new addition to the lineup this year.
Many of the week’s events are scheduled to be held at ART321, where Executive Director Tyler Cessor says they’ve worked hard to create a “space for all.” The gallery will be showing an “Art of Pride” exhibit all month long, made up of submissions from Wyoming- and Casper-based queer artists. The submission deadline is May 27, and Cessor said he’s already seen a few come in.
Thursday will bring an all-ages open mic night at ART321 — the first designated sober event in Casper Pride’s history.
“There’s a lot of addiction and recovery in the queer community,” Williams said. “It was important for us to make sure there’s a space for that.”
On Friday, the space is set to host a casual art-making night, first for all ages and adults-only later in the evening. It’ll be an installment of ART321’s ongoing Rainbow Collective, a group of queer Casperites that has recently started meeting and making art there every Friday night.
Updates on this year's Pride can be found on Casper Pride's Facebook page and website: CasperPride.com.