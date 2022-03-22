Casper Pride hosting workshops, celebrating for Transgender Day of Visibility

Casper Pride is hosting two workshops and a get-together to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

The event is meant to complement to Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors lives lost due to anti-trans violence, said Casper Pride chair Mallory Pollock. It’s an opportunity to build connections, and to raise awareness about the often-hidden obstacles transgender people face in everyday life.

“We were looking to do something more proactive for the community,” Pollock said.

It was made possible through a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. Elliott Hinkle, a consultant who specializes in child protection, mental health and LGBTQ inclusion, teamed up with Casper Pride to help organize it.

Hinkle is transgender, and grew up in Casper. It’s a hard place to be trans, to say the least, they said.

Wyoming is still behind other states when it comes to supporting LGBTQ people.

The seven Wyoming cities featured in last year’s Municipal Equality Index, which grades U.S. municipalities on LGBTQ rights, earned an average of 28 out of 100 points. The national average was 67.

Hinkle knows from experience there aren’t a ton of resources for trans people in Wyoming, or even safe places to get together. They hope this year’s Transgender Day of Visibility can help carve out a place for them.

“I really wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate the folks that are there — the resilience, the strength and beauty, that should be visible,” they said.

The afternoon starts with a workshop on allyship — at 1 p.m. at Casper College.

Society as we know it wasn’t designed with transgender people in mind, Hinkle said. Many ordinary parts of life exclude, harm or erase them. The workshop is meant to help the public understand those everyday barriers to equality, and go over some ways to support trans people.

Honoring their pronouns, for instance, is an easy way to show respect, Hinkle said.

“We all ask people to call us by our names, and we all assume people are going to use the right pronouns,” they said.

The workshop will be followed by a panel on gender-affirming care at 3 p.m.

Gender-affirming care is any health care that’s mindful and supportive of the patient’s gender. That can be anything from hormone treatment and surgery, to rehashing patient intake forms to make them more inclusive.

“Gender affirming care is when everyone gets to choose what happens to their body,” Hinkle said.

Many major medical associations recognize a link between gender-affirming care and improved mental health. But most healthcare workers aren’t trained to provide it, especially in small, rural states like Wyoming.

The discussion offers starting point for medical providers looking to better their transgender patients, Hinkle said.

The panel’s guests haven’t been finalized yet, but will feature a mix of medical professionals and trans voices.

After the workshops, guests are invited to attend a party at 6:30 p.m. at Occasions by Cory.

There’ll be talks by Hinkle and others from Casper’s transgender community, as well as a networking activity.

The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. Visit the Casper Pride Facebook Page or casperprideguide.com, for more details.

