Casper Pride organizers do not anticipate an increase in protestors during festivities this weekend, despite growing attacks in the U.S. on LGBTQ+ rights and representation. But safety measures are in place, organizers say.

Last week, Cheyenne held Pride events and the “worst they had was a religious protester,” said Gage Williams, a Casper Pride organizer and board member at Art 321. Casper’s Pride events have drawn religious protesters too; there’s no expectation opposition will be any stronger than usual.

Casper Pride shows “queer people exist” and celebrates an entire community that is often hidden in Wyoming, said Williams. That’s become even more crucial this year.

“We live in such a rural area in Wyoming that there isn’t the same visibility,” Williams said. “This is our one chance to realize — it does feel isolating — and bring our community together.”

That’s why this year’s theme is community, said Mallory Pollock, executive director of Casper Pride. The events kicked off Thursday night and will continue through the weekend with a variety of adult and family-oriented activities aimed at “fostering acceptance because a healthy community understands all of its people.”

“Our events also help nurture our own community by creating completely supportive spaces, because outside of Pride Week, a disproportionate number of us are dealing with isolation,” said Pollock.

Some conservative commentators and organizations have organized boycotts against companies that have shown support for Pride and LGBTQ+ representation — including highly publicized campaigns against Bud Light and Target.

Williams said there has been similar discriminatory issues raised locally and statewide, from a push to remove certain books from school libraries to bills aimed at outlawing gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Organizers are “cautious, but not concerned” that festivities will go on without a hitch, said Williams. Security will be present, and volunteers and local agencies are prepared for any issues should they arise.

“I’m just not afraid,” Williams said. “I hope I don’t have to see how bad it can get; when we talk about safety and all the controversy going on, Pride is even more important.”

Williams is also a therapist, so he knows from community members’ personal accounts that LGBTQ+ individuals can feel scared in today’s climate. Casper Pride is a way Wyomingites can celebrate their identities in a comfortable way.

“It’s a covert thing for people who are maybe not openly out,” Williams said. “You can be out around fellow people who support you without outing yourself.”

The celebrations were set to begin Thursday night with Pride Outside at Art 321. Art after Dark, which is only for those 18 years and older, will feature a DJ, adult-themed art projects and adult-themed beverages Friday night.

On Saturday, the Casper Pride Fest at David Street Station will be the “largest one yet,” Pollock said.

“We have completely filled David Street Station with vendors,” Pollock said.

The celebration wraps up on Sunday with the Casper Pride March, which is followed by a gathering at the Gaslight Social for food, drinks and games. A complete list of the scheduled events can be found at the Casper Pride website.

“Our mission is to create space for all by providing inclusive events, diverse programs, and vital resources for the wellbeing and rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and Pride is key in fulfilling this,” Pollock said.